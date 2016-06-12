THEN & NOW: The cast of 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' 30 years later

Paramount Checking out some art at the Art Institute of Chicago.

It’s been 30 years since “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” first hit theatres, and the John Hughes comedy has become a pop culture icon.

Bueller (Matthew Broderick) fakes sick and ditches school with his best friends, Cameron (Alan Ruck) and Sloane (Mia Sara), and the trio’s memorable day off takes them to a museum, to see a parade, and even results in a destroyed car.

Life has moved pretty fast since then, so here’s what the cast has been up to.

THEN: Matthew Broderick got his start in theatre and even won a Tony before playing the school-skipping Ferris Bueller. He was nominated for a Golden Globe. Paramount Pictures NOW: Now married to Sarah Jessica Parker of 'Sex and The City' fame, Broderick has continued to act and will star in Warren Beatty's upcoming rom-com 'Rules Don't Apply.' Andrew Toth/Getty Images THEN: Alan Ruck had starred alongside Broderick on Broadway in 1985, and had only appeared in two films before playing Ferris' hypochondriac best friend, Cameron. He was 29 when he played the high schooler. Paramount Pictures/screencap Alan Ruck in 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off.' NOW: He is starring in four upcoming films, including the Netflix movie 'War Machine' and the musical comedy 'Dreamland.' Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images THEN: Portraying Ferris' girlfriend, Sloane, was only Mia Sara's second role. Paramount Pictures NOW: She played Harley Quinn in the short-lived drama 'Birds of Prey' in 2002. Her last role was in 'Pretty Pretty' back in 2013. MarVista Entertainment. 'The Witches of Oz' THEN: Jennifer Grey was early into her career when she was cast as Ferris' sister. Paramount Pictures NOW: A year after 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off,' Grey starred in 'Dirty Dancing,' for which she earned a Golden Globe nomination. She was the season 11 winner of 'Dancing With the Stars,' and starred in the Amazon comedy 'Red Oaks.' Charley Gallay/Getty Images THEN: Charlie Sheen's first major role was alongside Jennifer Grey in 1984's 'Red Dawn.' He then played a delinquent at the police station in 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off.' Paramount Pictures NOW: He starred in the Academy Award-winning 'Platoon' that same year and went on to star in a number of successful films. He transitioned to a successful TV career with 'Two and a Half Men,' but alcohol and drug abuse ultimately led to his contract being terminated. He's set to appear in Nine Eleven, a drama about 9/11. Charley Gallay/Getty Images THEN: Jeffrey Jones earned a Golden Globe nomination for his role as Emperor Joseph II in 1984's 'Amadeus' before he played the uptight principal in 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off.' Paramount Pictures NOW: He went on to star in films such as 'Beetlejuice' and 'Sleepy Hollow,' as well as TV shows like HBO's 'Deadwood.' In 2002 he was arrested for possession of child pornography, and received five years probation. HBO 'Deadwood' THEN: Ben Stein graduated from Yale Law School in 1970. Over the years, he was a poverty lawyer, trial lawyer at the FCC, a speechwriter for Richard Nixon, and an attorney at the White House. He formed many Hollywood connections, and played the economics teacher -- whose repetition of 'Bueller' has become iconic -- as his second acting gig. YouTube/movieclips NOW: He has continued to act and do voiceover work, and currently serves as a panelist on 'Cavuto on Business.' He's an extremely vocal conservative commentator. Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images THEN: Edie McClurg made her film debut in the 1976 horror movie 'Carrie,' before playing the sweet assistant to the principal in 'Ferris.' Paramount Pictures NOW: Edie has more than 100 credits to her name, including voiceover work in 'The Little Mermaid,' 'Frozen,' and 'Zootopia.' Kevin Winter/Getty Images THEN: Cindy Pickett was largely known for her TV roles, such as the soap 'Guiding Light' and medical drama 'St. Elsewhere,' before she played Ferris' mum. Paramount Pictures NOW: She's since appeared in shows including 'Burn Notice' and 'The Mentalist.' She's set to star in a 2017 sci-fi drama series called 'Age of the Living Dead.' CBS 'The Mentalist' THEN: Lyman Ward had mostly appeared on TV before he played Ferris' father. Paramount Pictures NOW: He's continued to act, playing a secret service agent in 'Independence Day' and most recently appearing in an episode of 'Transparent.' Amazon 'Transparent'

