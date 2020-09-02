THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ 19 years later

Today, Witherspoon is an Oscar-winning actress who has become the queen of streaming. She also has a successful lifestyle brand, Draper James.

Witherspoon, 45, remains one of our most beloved actresses. She won an Oscar for her performance as June Carter Cash in 2005’s “Walk the Line” and was nominated again in 2015 for “Wild.”

Recently, she’s made the move to TV, starring in and producing both “Big Little Lies” and “Little Fires Everywhere.” She also received an Emmy nod in 2020 for her role in Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show,” which has just released its second season. She sold her production company, Hello Sunshine, for a reported $US900 ($AU1,239) million in August.

Up next, Witherspoon is reprising her role as Elle Woods in another sequel to “Legally Blonde.”

She divorced Phillippe in 2006 and married agent Jim Toth in 2011.

Witherspoon has voiced her desire to do a “Sweet Home Alabama” sequel if the opportunity arises. “We are not making a sequel that I know of, but if Disney wants to make a sequel, they can just call me. I would happily make ‘Sweet Home Alabama 2,'” the actress said in 2016.