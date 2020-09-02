THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ 19 years later

- “Sweet Home Alabama” premiered on September 27, 2002 – 19 years ago.
- The film starred Reese Witherspoon as an NYC fashion designer trying to choose between two men.
- With this film, Witherspoon solidified herself as the newest rom-com queen.
At the time of the film, Witherspoon was already a star and rom-com queen with her appearances in “Election,” “Cruel Intentions,” “Legally Blonde,” and “Fear” behind her. She was also still married to her “Cruel Intentions” co-star, Ryan Phillippe.
Recently, she’s made the move to TV, starring in and producing both “Big Little Lies” and “Little Fires Everywhere.” She also received an Emmy nod in 2020 for her role in Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show,” which has just released its second season. She sold her production company, Hello Sunshine, for a reported $US900 ($AU1,239) million in August.
Up next, Witherspoon is reprising her role as Elle Woods in another sequel to “Legally Blonde.”
She divorced Phillippe in 2006 and married agent Jim Toth in 2011.
Witherspoon has voiced her desire to do a “Sweet Home Alabama” sequel if the opportunity arises. “We are not making a sequel that I know of, but if Disney wants to make a sequel, they can just call me. I would happily make ‘Sweet Home Alabama 2,'” the actress said in 2016.
Lucas, at the time, had starred in films like “The Weight of Water,” “American Psycho” (alongside Reese Witherspoon), and most famously, “A Beautiful Mind.” But “Sweet Home Alabama” is what really put him on the map.
Recently, the 50-year-old starred in “Ford v. Ferrari,” “The Forever Purge,” “Mark Felt,” and had a recurring role in “The Mysteries of Laura.” He also appears in “Yellowstone” as a younger version of Kevin Costner’s character.
He married writer Jessica Ciencin Henriquez in 2012. They were divorced in 2014.
In 2019, Lucas revealed that he and director Andy Tennant had spoken about doing a sequel to “Sweet Home Alabama” in which Jake and Melanie are divorced, and Andrew is “still in the picture,” USA Today reported.
Dempsey, in 2002, was best known for his role in the ’80s teen films “Can’t Buy Me Love” and “Loverboy.” He had also played Mike Damone in the short-lived TV version of “Fast Times at Ridgemont High.”
After he left, Dempsey, 55, began focusing on his racing career. He also has an extensive vintage car collection and even has said he would leave acting behind to focus on his racing career full-time, though he hasn’t yet. He’s also appeared in “Bridget Jones’ Baby,” “Valentine’s Day,” the Italian financial thriller series “Devils,” and produced “The Art of Racing in the Rain.”
He’s now going to reprise his role as Robert in “Disenchanted,” the highly anticipated sequel to “Enchanted” alongside Amy Adams.
Dempsey married his wife, Jillian, in 1999. She filed for divorce in 2015, but the two reconciled then officially called it off in 2016.
This was one of Fanning’s first roles and it was her first kiss, ever. She continued to become a child star with roles in “War of the Worlds,” “Uptown Girls,” and became the youngest SAG Award nominee for her performance in “I Am Sam.”
Also, at age 12, she became the youngest person inducted into the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
She also appeared in the “Twilight Saga” as one of its villains, Jane, a sadistic vampire. She appeared with Kristen Stewart again in “The Runaways,” about the band of the same name.
Her upcoming projects include an adaptation of “The Bell Jar” on Showtime, and an adaptation of “The Nightingale,” in which she co-stars with her sister, Elle. She’s also set to play former first lady Susan Ford in “The First Lady” on Showtime in 2022.
Embry was best known at the time for his starring roles in “Can’t Hardly Wait,” “Empire Records,” and “That Thing You Do!” In 2006, he starred in the Showtime crime series “Brotherhood,” which only lasted three seasons, but was critically acclaimed.
Currently, he stars in “Grace and Frankie” as Coyote, one of Frankie’s sons. The show is set to wrap up after its seventh and final season next year. He’s also recurred in “Once Upon a Time,” “Sneaky Pete,” and “Fairly Legal,” and appeared in an episode of “Stargirl.”
Embry married Sunny Mabrey in 2005, and she filed for divorce in 2012. They began dating again in 2013, and remarried in 2015.
Lynskey, who hails from New Zealand, began acting when she was 17 starring alongside Kate Winslet in 1994’s “Heavenly Creatures.” She also starred in “Ever After,” “Coyote Ugly,” and “Snakeskin” before appearing in “Sweet Home Alabama.”
Outside of that sitcom, Lynskey has become successful within the independent film community, starring in movies such as “Hello I Must Be Going,” “Happy Christmas,” “Sadie,” and “We’ll Never Have Paris.” She also appeared in more mainstream films like “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” and “Up in the Air.” In 2020, she appeared in the Hulu miniseries “Mrs. America.” She was also in 10 episodes of “Castle Rock.”
Lynskey is set to appear in the Adam McKay-directed comedy “Don’t Look Up” alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, and more, in December.
She married future “Westworld” star Jimmi Simpson in 2007, but they divorced in 2012. She became engaged to “Parenthood” actor Jason Ritter in 2017.
Bergen, of course, was already an icon by the time she was in “Sweet Home Alabama” for her starring role as Murphy Brown for 10 years in the sitcom of the same name. She also had an Oscar nom under her belt for 1979’s “Starting Over.”
Two years prior to “Sweet Home Alabama,” she had also played the antagonist in another rom-com, “Miss Congeniality.” Around this time, she also appeared in “Sex in the City” as Carrie’s editor at Vogue, Enid.
From 2005 to 2008, Bergen starred in “Boston Legal” and was nominated for both Emmys and Golden Globes. In 2018, she reprised her role as Murphy Brown in the revival, which lasted for a season. Bergen also appeared in three episodes of “The Conners” in 2021.
In 2020, she co-starred in Steven Soderbergh’s HBO Max film “Let Them All Talk” with Meryl Streep, Gemma Chan, Lucas Hedges, and Dianne Wiest.
She also has a thriving Instagram business, Bergen Bags. She paints handbags and donates all the proceeds to charity.
Place first gained fame for her starring role on “Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman” in the ’70s. At the time of “Sweet Home Alabama,” Place was appearing in small parts in “Being John Malkovich,” “Girl, Interrupted,” and “Latter Days.” She also appeared in three episodes of “The West Wing” as the Surgeon General.
She also has roles in “AJ and the Queen” and “911: Lone Star.” She recently appeared in two musical films: “Music,” directed by Sia, and Ryan Murphy’s adaptation of the Broadway musical “The Prom.”
Ward’s career began in Italian cinema in the ’70s, but soon after began appearing in American films like “The Right Stuff” and “Silkwood.” At the time of “Sweet Home Alabama,” he was appearing in other comedies as well, like “Joe Dirt,” “Corky Romano,” and “Road Trip.” He also appeared in a 2006 episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” (starring Patrick Dempsey, though they didn’t interact on-screen) as the father of Denny Duquette.
Smart is a legendary actress, best known for her role in “Designing Woman” in the ’80s and ’90s. She also won two Emmys for her performance in “Frasier” around the time of “Sweet Home Alabama.”
With that win, she became the first person to win Emmys in all three comedy categories: supporting, lead, and guest actress.
She also frequently appears on stage and was nominated for a Tony in 2000. In 2022, she’ll appear in Damian Chazelle’s next film, “Babylon,” with Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. Smart will also continue starring in “Hacks,” which was renewed for a second season.
Smart was married to her “Designing Woman” co-star Richard Gilliland from 1987 until his death in March 2021.
Gains is best known for his portrayal of Malachai in the 1984 horror classic “Children of the Corn,” based on a short story by Stephen King. He also appeared in “Back to the Future,” and “Can’t Buy Me Love” with his future “Sweet Home Alabama” co-star Patrick Dempsey.
Other than that, Gains frequently appears in procedurals like “Monk,” “NCIS,” and “Franklin & Bash,” and horror movies like “The Funhouse Massacre,” “Camp Cold Brook,” and “The Quiet Ones.”
Rajskub got her start as a comedic actress in “Mr. Show,” and she also appeared in “Gilmore Girls,” “The Larry Sanders Show,” and “NewsRadio.” She got her big break one year after “Sweet Home Alabama” when she was cast as expert hacker and Jack Bauer confidante Chloe O’Brian in “24.”
It’s always a good sign when she pops up, whether it’s as Gail the Snail in “It’s Always Sunny,” Genevieve in “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” Bebe in “2 Broke Girls,” or Heartfire in “Arrested Development.”
Most recently, she appeared in the 2020 black comedy “Dinner in America” alongside Kyle Gallner, Emily Skeggs, Brittany Sheets, and Lea Thompson,” and the 2021 action film “The Tomorrow War” with Chris Pratt.
“Sweet Home Alabama” was one of her first film roles, though Mitra had gained exposure for her recurring role on “Party of Five.” She had also appeared in the 1999 adaptation of “Beowolf.”
The year prior, Graham made his film debut in “Zoolander” as Todd, Mugatu’s assistant. He then appeared in “Hitch,” “The Comeback,” and “Scrubs” in the early 2000s.
He starred in the short-lived Fox sitcom “LA to Vegas” as one of the flight attendants, Bernard, and played Francois, one of Katy’s bosses in the “Riverdale” spin-off “Katy Keene.” He additionally appeared in an episode of the Hulu series “Woke.”
Graham also reprised his role of Todd in “Zoolander 2.”
Before the film, Bridgers appeared in the direct-to-video sequel of Courtney Gains’ film, “Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice.” He also starred and co-wrote the film “Paradise Falls” with his mother in 1997.
He also stars in the Epix series “Get Shorty,” and he starred in the 2015 movie “Room” as the kidnapper, Old Nick. Bridgers appeared in critically acclaimed series “Rectify,” as well. Recently, he appeared in an episode of “The Underground Railroad” and “The Blacklist.”
Sussman had appeared in other films like “Wet Hot American Summer” and “Almost Famous” before appearing in “Sweet Home Alabama.” Soon after, he starred in the first season of “Ugly Betty.”
He reprised his role as Steve in the 2015 sequel “Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp,” and he has also appeared in “The Mentalist,” “Weeds,” and “Childrens Hospital.”
In 2022, he’ll reunite with Rajskub in “The Dropout,” the Hulu miniseries based on Elizabeth Holmes.