See What 10 Old Couples Looked Like When They Were Young

Here are Frank and Anita Milford in 2008, on their 80th anniversary.



Photo: blinkx.com

And when they married back in 1928:

Photo: blinkx.com

Here are Gordon and Norma Yeager. They were married for 72 years:

Photo: estatevault.com

Here they are when they first married:

Photo: YouTube.com

This anonymous Reddit user who posted a photo of himself and his wife on their 50th anniversary:

Photo: reddit.com

And as a young couple:

Photo: reddit

Another awesome post on Reddit showed this couple returning to the church they were married in:

Photo: Reddit

Where it looks the same as the original photo:

Photo: Reddit

Here’s a photo of Lynn and Sandy Dell celebrating 60 years together:

Photo: offbeatbride.com

And on their wedding day:

Photo: offbeatbride.com

This adorable couple looks just as happy today:

Photo: mdashing.blogspot.com

As they did at their wedding:

Photo: mdashing.blogspot.com

Morgan and Maxine French recently celebrated 50 years:

Photo: stewartanne.com

Here they are happy on their wedding day:

Photo: stewartanne.com

This couple immigrated from Peru years ago:

Photo: funnyrico.com

Here they are when they got married there 60 years ago:

Photo: funnyrico.com

This couple posed in front of the church where they got married:

Photo: evertonterrace.com

Here’s the original:

Photo: evertonterrace.com

David and Rita Patterson of Denver renewed their vows for 50 years:

Photo: David and Rita Patterson

Here they are celebrating their wedding in 1955:

Photo: David and Rita Patterson

