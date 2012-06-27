See What 10 Old Couples Looked Like When They Were Young

Here are Frank and Anita Milford in 2008, on their 80th anniversary.
Photo: blinkx.com
And when they married back in 1928:
Photo: blinkx.com
Here are Gordon and Norma Yeager. They were married for 72 years:
Photo: estatevault.com
Here they are when they first married:
Photo: YouTube.com
This anonymous Reddit user who posted a photo of himself and his wife on their 50th anniversary:
Photo: reddit.com
And as a young couple:
Photo: reddit
Another awesome post on Reddit showed this couple returning to the church they were married in:
Photo: Reddit
Where it looks the same as the original photo:
Photo: Reddit
Here’s a photo of Lynn and Sandy Dell celebrating 60 years together:
Photo: offbeatbride.com
And on their wedding day:
Photo: offbeatbride.com
This adorable couple looks just as happy today:
Photo: mdashing.blogspot.com
As they did at their wedding:
Photo: mdashing.blogspot.com
Morgan and Maxine French recently celebrated 50 years:
Photo: stewartanne.com
Here they are happy on their wedding day:
Photo: stewartanne.com
This couple immigrated from Peru years ago:
Photo: funnyrico.com
Here they are when they got married there 60 years ago:
Photo: funnyrico.com
This couple posed in front of the church where they got married:
Photo: evertonterrace.com
Here’s the original:
Photo: evertonterrace.com
David and Rita Patterson of Denver renewed their vows for 50 years:
Photo: David and Rita Patterson
Here they are celebrating their wedding in 1955:
Photo: David and Rita Patterson
DON’T MISS: This Awesome Photo Of The Obamas On Their Wedding Day >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.