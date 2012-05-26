You Will Be Inexplicably Fascinated By These Then & Now Pictures Of Iconic Actors In Bit Roles

Photo: imdb.com

You’d know these former celebrities from one iconic role, photo or event. Since then, they’ve faded from the spotlight. After seeing what the sexy nurse from Blink 182 looks like today, we decided to do a little digging and hunt down more celebrities.



From the skinnydipper in “Jaws” to the baby from Nirvana’s “Nevermind” check out what these people look like today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.