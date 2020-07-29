THEN AND NOW: The most famous car models in America

FPG/Getty Images A 1964 Ford Mustang.

Many of today’s most beloved cars have original models that were created decades ago.

The Ford Mustang is the best-known car in America, according to YouGov, and its first model came out in 1964.

The Jeep Wrangler also makes the list – it first came out in 1986.

Many of the best-known cars on the road today have been around for decades. The Ford Mustang has been around for more than half a century, while the Jeep Wrangler has been on the market for more than three decades.

Business Insider referred to a YouGov survey that determined the most famous car models in America based on how many respondents had heard of the car. We then listed the cars from least to most famous and found photos of their earliest models.

Take a look at photos of the most famous car models when they first came out compared to now.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee was introduced in 1993 as a powerful on-road and off-road vehicle.

Jeep A 1993 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee has updated features like collision warning and LED-projector headlights.

shaunl/Getty Images A 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The Ford Focus came out in 2000 and was launched in hatchback and sedan varieties.

National Motor Museum/Heritage Images/Getty Images A 2000 Ford Focus.

Ford stopped producing the Focus in 2018 due to import tariffs from China.

Ford A 2018 Ford Focus.

The first Toyota Corolla was released in 1966 in Japan, but hit the American market a couple of years later.

Toyota A 1966 Toyota Corolla.

The latest Corolla model has modern features like safety alerts and an entertainment system.

Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images A 2020 Toyota Corolla.

The Toyota Camry was created in 1980 and hit the US market in 1983. It has consistently been one of the most popular sedans in America.

Toyota A 1980 Toyota Camry.

The 2020 Camry comes in 15 different colours and has a hybrid version.

Sjoerd van der Wal/Getty Images A 2020 Toyota Camry.

The Ford Explorer came out in 1991 and was Ford’s first four-door SUV.

Michael Stuparyk/Toronto Star via Getty Images A 1991 Ford Explorer.

The new Ford Explorer seats seven and has 400 horsepower.

David McNew/Getty Images A 2020 Ford Explorer.

The Jeep Wrangler came out in 1986 and was marketed as an off-road SUV.

FCA Group A 1987 Jeep Wrangler.

The latest Jeep Wrangler is still marketed as an off-road vehicle, and it has special mud-terrain tires.

Raymond Boyd/Getty Images A 2020 Jeep Wrangler.

The first generation Honda Accord launched in 1976. It was a two-door hatchback and was on the brand’s premium line.

Sunny Lee/South China Morning Post via Getty Images A Honda Accord in 1978.

The 2020 Honda Accord is the 10th generation of the model and comes in a hybrid version.

Kyodo News via Getty Images A 2020 Honda Accord.

The Jeep Cherokee was the brand’s first full-time four-wheel drive vehicle. It was marketed as an off-road and on-road vehicle.

FCA Group A 1974 Jeep Cherokee.

The new Jeep Cherokee is still marketed as an adventure vehicle, but now has four doors and updated safety features.

Sjoerd van der Wal/Getty Images A 2020 Jeep Cherokee.

The Honda Civic first came out in 1973, and was introduced in a three-door hatchback and sedan version.

Fairfax Media Archives/Getty Images A Honda Civic in 1973.

The new Honda Civic is available as both a four-door sedan and two-door coupe.

nuttapong/Getty Images A 2020 Honda Civic.

The Ford Mustang was released in 1964, and it was marketed as an affordable sports vehicle.

FPG/Getty Images A 1964 Ford Mustang.

The Ford Mustang is still the most popular two-door sports vehicle today.

shaunl/Getty Images A 2020 Ford Mustang.

