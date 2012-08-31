See What The Most Famous Convicted Murderers Look Like Today

Photo: YouTube
These convicted criminals shot to stardom after committing unspeakable murders. They became a part of the public eye and then disappeared into the prison system.
We tracked down what a few of them look like years after their convictions.
Scott Peterson, who was convicted of killing his wife 10 years ago, is now appealing his sentence. And John Lennon’s killer Mark David Chapman was just denied parole for the seventh time.
Other notable convicts we found recent pictures of are Susan Smith, who was convicted of killing her children, and Oklahoma City bombing accomplice Terry Nichols.
Mark David Chapman, then 26, was convicted of shooting and killing music legend John Lennon in 1980.
Scott Peterson was convicted of murdering his wife and unborn son back in 2002. When he was arrested he was allegedly trying to escape to Mexico and had coloured his hair.
Today, Peterson is on death row in California. He recently announced he was appealing his conviction.
Terry Nichols was convicted for being an accomplice to Timothy McVeigh in the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995.
Nichols is now serving life in prison. In 2010, he initiated a hunger strike because he said his prison diet didn't include enough fibre.
Sirhan Sirhan was only 25 when he was arrested for the assassination of presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968.
In 1985, pediatric nurse Genene Jones was charged with murder after up to 46 children died from poisonous injections she allegedly administered.
In a more recent photo, Jones appears to have lightened her hair. She's scheduled to be released from prison in 2017.
Today, Smith is 40 and serving a life prison term. Two guards have been punished for having sex with her.
