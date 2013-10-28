ONE YEAR ON: How The Areas Hardest Hit By Hurricane Sandy Look Today

A year ago this week, Hurricane Sandy devastated coastal communities from Jamaica to Canada. In the U.S. alone, the storm caused an estimated $US65 billion in damages.

The Tri-State area was arguably hit the hardest, and some families still haven’t recovered. To show the devastation and recovery — or lack thereof — Getty photographers published a series of shots from the disaster and a year later. Here are some of the comparisons:

Floodwaters rushed through New York City’s Carey Tunnel; a year later, it’s back to normal.

Cars were destroyed in the storm, but this corner of New York City held up.

Hurricane Sandy hit residential areas the hardest.

The superstorm obliterated this man’s house. He and his wife have lived in RV on their property for the last year.

Other families left their homes entirely.

Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

The lucky few avoided serious damage but still faced fallout from the storm. Below, a woman walks her dog in Staten Island where Sandy had shoved boats ashore.

Some communities, like Seaside Heights in New Jersey, have slowly rebuilt.

Other places remain untouched.

This Jersey woman placed her house on stilts to avoid heartbreak from future disasters.

Getty Images

Beach communities, like this one in Breezy Point, Queens, suffered terrible loss.

The area won’t get back to normal for a long time.

Sandy clobbered the Seaside Heights boardwalk too, taking memories down with it. The amusement park is still under construction.

Some areas, like Monmouth Beach in New Jersey, recovered more quickly.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.