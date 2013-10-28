ONE YEAR ON: How The Areas Hardest Hit By Hurricane Sandy Look Today

Christina Sterbenz

A year ago this week, Hurricane Sandy devastated coastal communities from Jamaica to Canada. In the U.S. alone, the storm caused an estimated $US65 billion in damages.

The Tri-State area was arguably hit the hardest, and some families still haven’t recovered. To show the devastation and recovery — or lack thereof — Getty photographers published a series of shots from the disaster and a year later. Here are some of the comparisons:

Floodwaters rushed through New York City’s Carey Tunnel; a year later, it’s back to normal.

Flooding New York City Hurricane Sandy now and then Getty Images/Andrew Burton

Cars were destroyed in the storm, but this corner of New York City held up.

Floating cars hurricane sandy now and then Getty Images/Andrew Burton

Hurricane Sandy hit residential areas the hardest.

Red house flooded Hurricane Sandy now and then Getty Images/John Moore

The superstorm obliterated this man’s house. He and his wife have lived in RV on their property for the last year.

House destroyed trailer hurrican sandy Getty Images/John Moore

Other families left their homes entirely.

Home destroyed abandoned lot Hurricane SandyGetty Images/Bruce Bennett

The lucky few avoided serious damage but still faced fallout from the storm. Below, a woman walks her dog in Staten Island where Sandy had shoved boats ashore.

Before and After Hurricane Sandy Getty Images/John Moore

Some communities, like Seaside Heights in New Jersey, have slowly rebuilt.

Hurricane Sandy rebuilt Seaside HeightsGetty Images/Mario Tama/Andrew Burton

Other places remain untouched.

Abandoned house Hurricane SandyGetty Images/Bruce Bennett

This Jersey woman placed her house on stilts to avoid heartbreak from future disasters.

House on stilts Hurricane Sandy now and thenGetty Images

Beach communities, like this one in Breezy Point, Queens, suffered terrible loss.

Beach now and then Hurricane Sandy Getty Images/Spencer Platt

The area won’t get back to normal for a long time.

185658422Getty Images/Mario Tama/Andrew Burton

Sandy clobbered the Seaside Heights boardwalk too, taking memories down with it. The amusement park is still under construction.

Destroyed board walk Hurricane Sandy Getty Images/Mario Tama/Andrew Burton

Some areas, like Monmouth Beach in New Jersey, recovered more quickly.

Monmouth beach before and after Getty Images/Allison Joyce/Andrew Burton

