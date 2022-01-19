THEN AND NOW: 10 of Hollywood’s most iconic scream queens

- Neve Campbell returned for her fifth outing as Sidney Prescott, horror legend, in “Scream.”
- Campbell is just one of many horror movie icons, also called “scream queens.”
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Jennifer Love Hewitt are all considered scream queens.
At the time, Campbell was also starring in the Fox teen drama “Party of Five,” which was already making her a growing star, but “Scream” really pushed her over the edge.
In addition to the “Scream” franchise, Campbell is known for her roles in “Wild Things,” “Last Call,” “Skyscraper,” “Clouds,” “The Philanthropist,” “Mad Men,” and “House of Cards.” She also played one of Derek Shepherd’s sisters in “Grey’s Anatomy,” and she is set to appear in “The Lincoln Lawyer” on Netflix.
Curtis followed up “Halloween,” which truly revolutionized horror for the next few decades, with another Carpenter horror flick, “The Fog,” in 1980, along with “Prom Night” and “Terror Train.”
The character of Laurie also appeared in “Halloween II” in 1981. Curtis also had an uncredited role in 1982’s “Halloween III: Season of the Witch.”
By 1983, Curtis had already transitioned to mainstream films and appeared in comedies like “Trading Places,” “A Fish Called Wanda,” “My Girl,” and more.
Memorably, she also appeared on Ryan Murphy’s satirical horror series “Scream Queens” as the dean of Wallace University.
But, it always comes back to Michael. In addition to “Halloween II,” Curtis has played Laurie in 1998’s “Halloween H20: 20 Years Later,” 2002’s “Halloween: Resurrection,” 2018’s “Halloween,” 2021’s “Halloween Kills,” and the upcoming culmination of the saga, 2022’s “Halloween Ends.”
That same year, Gellar also had a memorable role in “Scream 2” as one of Sidney’s classmates at Windsor College who — again, spoilers — doesn’t make it out alive and has a hard-to-forget final scene.
Also in 1997 was the premiere of a little WB show called “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” in which Gellar plays the titular vampire slayer and general hero to all. Buffy is one of the most iconic female characters in supernatural history, no doubt due to Gellar’s performance.
Gellar, 44, has also appeared in films like “Cruel Intentions,” “Scooby-Doo” and “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed” as Daphne, and the 2009 horror film “Possession.”
TV-wise, Gellar starred on the CW show “Ringer” from 2011 to 2012 and “The Crazy Ones” from 2013 to 2014. She’s also had voiceover success, with roles in “Star Wars Rebels” from 2015 to 2016 and as Teela in 2021’s “Masters of the Universe: Revelation” on Netflix.
Blair reprised her role as Regan in 1977’s “Exorcist II: The Heretic.” She’d go on to appear in other horror films like “Hell Night,” “Grotesque,” “Witchery,” “Death Sleep,” and more.
In 1996, she had a small cameo in “Scream” as a TV reporter, an obvious nod to her contributions to the horror genre.
From 2001 to 2006, Blair hosted “Scariest Places on Earth” on ABC Family (now called Freeform). She’s also appeared in “History’s Mysteries,” “Pit Boss,” “Celebrity Ghost Stories,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “Eli Roth’s History of Horror,” and “Cursed Films” as herself.
Blair also appeared in an episode of “Supernatural” in 2006.
Her other big hit of the ’90s was teen comedy “Can’t Hardly Wait” in 1998.
In 2012, she began starring on the Lifetime series “The Client List,” based on the 2010 film of the same name, which Hewitt also starred in. It was canceled after two seasons in 2013. Hewitt then appeared in “Criminal Minds.”
Most recently, Hewitt can be found on the Fox procedural “9-1-1.” She joined in season two as a 911 operator and sibling of one of the other main characters, and she remains on the show today in its fifth season.
Further solidifying her horror chops, Farmiga began starring on AMC’s prequel “Psycho” series called “Bates Motel.” She played Norma Bates for all five seasons from 2013 to 2017 and was nominated for an Emmy.
Combined, “The Conjuring” universe has grossed over $2 billion at the box office.
Additionally, Farmiga added a monster movie to her résumé with “Godzilla: King of the Monsters.” She can also be seen in “When They See Us,” “The Many Saints of Newark,” the MCU series “Hawkeye,” and an upcoming medical drama for Apple TV+ called “Five Days at Memorial.”
An “Orphan” prequel, “Orphan: First Kill,” is set to be released in the future, but Farmiga’s character will not be featured.
In the five years between 2005 and 2010, Moretz appeared in the horror films “Room 6,” “Wicked Little Things,” “Hallowed Ground,” “The Eye,” and the vampire love story “Let Me In,” which was her big break.
Since then, she’s become a legitimate movie star with roles in “Kick-Ass” and its sequel, “If I Stay,” “Dark Places,” “The Miseducation of Cameron Post,” and “Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising.”
She hasn’t left horror behind, though. Moretz also appeared in the 2018 horror remake “Suspiria,” and she voices Wednesday Addams in the 2019 animated film “The Addams Family” and its 2021 sequel.
Next, she’s set to star in a sci-fi Prime Video series called “The Peripheral.”
After skipping the sequel, Langenkamp returned for “A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors” in 1987.
She also worked with “Nightmare” director Wes Craven in 1989’s “Shocker” and 1994’s “Wes Craven’s New Nightmare,” in which she played a fictional version of herself.
Langenkamp also starred on the ’80s sitcom “Just the Ten of Us” and played Nancy Kerrigan in “Tonya and Nancy: The Inside Story,” a TV movie.
She appeared in two episodes of “American Horror Story: Freak Show” in 2014 and starred in the 2017 horror film “Truth or Dare.” She’s set to have a main role in the Mike Flanagan horror series “The Midnight Club” on Netflix.
She had a small cameo in the 2018 direct-to-video sequel “Hellraiser: Judgment.” Additionally, she has a voice role in the 2021 animated film “My Little Pony: A New Generation.”
Langenkamp is credited as part of the special makeup effects crew for four films: “Dawn of the Dead,” “Cinderella Man,” “Evan Almighty,” and “The Cabin in the Woods” as part of her and her husband’s makeup studio, AFX Studio.
But most famously, Hussey played Juliet Capulet in Franco Zeffirelli’s 1968 adaptation of “Romeo and Juliet.”
She also appeared in “Ice Cream Man” and “Headspace.”
Her last credited role is 2015’s “Social Suicide.”
She had a cameo role as Aunt Dee in the 2019 sequel to “Critters,” “Critters Attack!”
From 2015 to 2019, she also starred in the supernatural children’s series “Just Add Magic.”