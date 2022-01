THEN AND NOW: 10 of Hollywood’s most iconic scream queens

Neve Campbell became a forever scream queen when she played Sidney Prescott in “Scream” back in 1996.

Campbell had already been in “The Craft” earlier that year, but her biggest contribution to the horror genre came when she took the role of Sidney in “ Scream ,” a formidable high school student who was not about to let a guy in a ghost mask take her out. “Scream,” and Sidney, went on to define the horror genre in the ’90s and beyond — there’s a reason everything’s so meta now in film and TV.

At the time, Campbell was also starring in the Fox teen drama “Party of Five,” which was already making her a growing star, but “Scream” really pushed her over the edge.