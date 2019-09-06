THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'Desperate Housewives' 15 years later

ABC/Jason Koerner/Stringer/Getty Images ‘Desperate Housewives’ aired way back in 2004.

“Desperate Housewives” aired in 2004 and the show’s cast has done a lot over the past 15 years.

Felicity Huffman, who starred as Lynette Scavo, has recently been part of a college-admissions scandal.

Marcia Cross, who played Bree Van de Kamp, recently talked about her experience being diagnosed with and treating anal cancer. She is currently in remission.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more great stories.

Nearly 15 years ago, in 2004, “Desperate Housewives” first premiered and it quickly became a popular primetime drama that millions tuned into for the next eight years. The series ended in May 2012 but the cast has stayed busy since the show wrapped up.

Here’s what the cast has been up to since the final episode of “Desperate Housewives” aired.

Felicity Huffman starred as Lynette Scavo, frazzled mum of four kids and wife to Tom Scavo.

Play GIF ABC Her character was known for not putting up with anyone’s nonsense.

Lynette was a mum willing to go the extra mile for her family no matter what. And whether she was working a high-profile job or helping her husband run a pizzeria, she was determined and always willing to fight for what she believed in.

Huffman has recently been dealing with legal issues.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Felicity Huffman has had a few acting roles since.

Over the past few months, Huffman has been making headlines for her part in the highly publicized college-admissions scandal.

Per Associated Press, in May, “Huffman pleaded guilty in federal court to paying an admissions consultant $US15,000 to have a proctor correct her older daughter’s answers on the SAT.”

The actress could potentially face up to four months in prison and her sentencing is set for September 13.

Prior to her legal woes, Huffman starred on the show “American Crime.” Most recently, she appeared on the Netflix mini-series “When They See Us.“

She is also set to appear in the Netflix film “Otherhood” but its release has been delayed following the admissions scandal.

Eva Longoria played model-turned-housewife Gabrielle Solis.

ABC Gabrielle Solis was known for loving to shop.

From having an affair with her teenage gardener John to trying to raise two daughters who never listen to her, Gabrielle always had a lot on her plate.

She was typically at odds with her husband Carlos, who was oftentimes too busy with work to spend time with her. But after a divorce, remarriage, Carlos’ temporary blindness, and financial struggles, the couple eventually realised that they can both be pretty happy together.

Longoria has been very busy since.

Jason Koerner/Stringer/Getty Images Eva Longoria is starring in a few upcoming projects.

After the show ended,Longoria appeared on shows like “Mother Up!” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” and “Telenovela.” She served as a producer on “Devious Maids” and has directed several episodes of shows like “Black-ish,” “Jane the Virgin,” and “The Mick.”

Over the past few years, Longoria has been named the face of L’Oréal Paris, a spokesperson for Pepsi NEXT, and the face of Bebe Sport.

These days, she can be found on the ABC summer series, “Grand Hotel,” both on screen as an actress and behind the camera as a producer. Longoria also recently appeared in the big-screen picture “Dora and the Lost City of Gold.“

Teri Hatcher starred as clumsy romantic Susan Mayer, a single mum to Julie and eventually MJ.

ABC Susan Mayer was pretty clumsy.

Susan was the girl-next-door who expressed her feelings openly and often. Her clumsiness provided comic relief, from the time she accidentally burnt down Edie’s house to the time she got locked out of her home when she was naked.

She married Mike Delfino twice and had a son, MJ, with him. During the final two episodes of the series, Susan grieved the death of her husband and focused on her pregnant daughter Julie.

Hatcher has had a few roles since.

Getty Hatcher has been on TV shows.

Hatcher has since appeared on a few series since including “Jane by Design,” a reboot of “The Odd Couple,” and “Supergirl.” She also voiced a character on the animated series “Jake and the Never Land Pirates.”

Marcia Cross played Bree Van De Kamp, the neighbourhood perfectionist and homemaker.

ABC Bree Van De Kamp wanted nothing less than perfection.

Bree’s biggest struggle was trying to maintain a perfect life despite dealing with quite a bit, including infidelity, death, divorce, crime, and alcoholism.

In Bree’s attempts at keeping a perfect home façade up, she helped her son Andrew cover up a deadly hit-and-run, and when her daughter Danielle got pregnant, she sent her away and faked her own pregnancy hoax to raise the child as her own.

Eventually, Bree was even charged with murdering Gabrielle’s abusive stepfather, Alejandro, but she was acquitted and she ended up marrying her lawyer and pursuing a career in politics.

Recently, Cross has spoken about her previous anal-cancer diagnosis. She is currently in remission.

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic Marcia Cross has been in a few shows since.

After “Desperate Housewives,” Cross appeared on TV shows like “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “Quantico.”

Recently, she shared that she had anal cancer but after treatment, she is in remission. Since her diagnosis, she has been speaking out about her experience to raise awareness about the disease.

In an interview with CBS This Morning she spoke about how an annual rectal exam saved her life and how she hopes to break the stigma about anal cancer.

“I know there are people who are ashamed. You have cancer! You have to then also feel ashamed? Like you did something bad, you know because it took residence in your anus? I mean, come on, really,” Cross said on the show.

Cross said she is feeling much better these days, “I’m back to normal, though it’s a new normal.”

Nicollette Sheridan played real-estate agent Edie Britt, every housewife’s nightmare.

ABC Edie Britt was a lot to handle.

Edie complicated the other ladies’ lives by dating Susan’s ex-husband Karl, tricking Mike Delfino into dating her when he had amnesia, dating Gabrielle’s then-ex-husband Carlos, and kissing Bree’s husband Orson. Edie was later killed in a tragic accident.

Sheridan’s had a few acting roles since.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Nicolette Sheridan stars on The CW’s ‘Dynasty’ reboot.

Sheridan went on to appear in a few TV movies as well as “Jewtopia” and “Let’s Kill Ward’s Wife.” Recently, she appeared on the CW’s “Dynasty”reboot.

Dana Delany played mysterious Katherine Mayfair, known for her cold demeanour and impressive cooking skills.

ABC Katherine Mayfair was really mysterious.

Soon after suddenly arriving on Wysteria Lane, Katherine started a catering business with Bree. She had a relationship with Mike Delfino which later ended when he remarried Susan. She was also Delfino’s stalker for a few episodes.

By the end of the series, Katherine had entered a serious relationship with a younger woman and moved to Paris.

Delany has had a few roles over the past few years.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Dana Delany has mostly stuck with TV shows.

The actress has since appeared on shows like “Body of Proof,” “The Comedians,” and”Hand of God.” Her latest role is on the show “The Code.”

Brenda Strong was the voice of Mary Alice Young, who was narrating the series from beyond the grave.

ABC Mary Alice Young narrated the series.

Mary Alice’s death on the first episode was the catalyst to the revelation of her family’s dark past and Wisteria Lane’s secrets.

Strong has kept herself busy with acting roles.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic Brenda Strong has been on some major shows.

Strong has since landed roles on hit series like “Dallas,” “Blood Relatives,” “Fear the Walking Dead,” “13 Reasons Why,” and “Supergirl.”

Kathryn Joosten played the cranky-yet-warm Karen McCluskey.

ABC You just had to love Karen McCluskey.

Every neighbourhood has a busybody and Wisteria Lane’s was Karen McCluskey. Although McCluskey butted heads with a lot of her neighbours, she was actually fairly thoughtful and was willing to help a few of them get out of some sticky situations.

During one of the most heart-wrenching moments of the show, McCluskey died during the series finale.

Sadly, Joosten died shortly after the finale aired.

Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences/AP Images Kathryn Joosten had been an actress for decades.

Joosten died of lung cancer just days after the “Desperate Housewives” series finale aired.

Prior to “Desperate Housewives,” the Emmy-winning actress had racked up over 100 acting credits and she was well-known for her role on “The West Wing”

Vanessa Williams starred as the vain and insensitive Renee Perry that ruffled the ladies’ feathers every now and then.

ABC Renee Perry was something else.

Introduced as Lynette Scavo’s best friend from college, Renee Perry bumped heads with several of her neighbours. Eventually, she created a strong friendship with the women, especially Bree and Gabrielle.

Williams has had many roles since.

Greg Allen/Invision/AP Vanessa Williams has some serious star power.

After “Desperate Housewives,” Williams added shows like “666 Park Avenue,” “The Good Wife,”“Milo Murphy’s Law,” “The Librarians,” and “Daytime Divas” to her resume.

Read More:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.