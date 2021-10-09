THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘Child’s Play’ 33 years later

‘Child’s Play.’ MGM/UA Communications Co.

The first “Child’s Play” came out in 1988 and its success led to multiple sequels and a reboot.

Alex Vincent’s film debut was Andy Barclay, the horror movie’s lead.

After the reboot, the original creator Don Mancini is making a series following the original story.

33 years after the first movie starring the killer doll, Chucky is finally the star of his own TV show in Syfy’s “Chucky.”

The original “Child’s Play” movie followed the Barclay family after they picked up a doll possessed by a serial killer, Charles Lee Ray. Ray renaming himself as Chucky comes to life and continues killing until his identity is discovered. The success of this first movie led to multiple sequels and a reboot in 2019 where Chucky was created due to artificial intelligence rather than spiritual possession.

The new “Chucky” series is a sequel to the original story and 2017’s “Cult of Chucky” when it’s revealed that Chucky can split his soul into multiple dolls and people. The series is set to premiere on Tuesday 12th October and includes Alex Vincent and Brad Dourif from the first movie.

Brad Dourif was already a Golden Globe Award-winning actor before the first “Child’s Play” movie. Brad Dourif and Chucky in ‘Child’s Play.’ Paul Archuleta / Stringer / Getty Images / United Artists / MGM Brad Dourif is the man behind the iconic voice of the “Chucky” good guys doll. Dourif made his film debut in 1975 in “W.W. and the Dixie Dancekings,” however, his role in “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” was his big break in that same year. He won a Golden Globe award, a British Academy Film award, and an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor for his portrayal of Billy Bibbit. The success of Chucky spawned six sequel movies and a reboot. Dourif returned as the voice of the maniacal murderous doll for all six sequel movies and will voice Chucky in the spin-off TV series premiering October 12th. The 2019 reboot had Mark Hamill as the voice of Chucky. Outside of the “Child’s Play” series, Dourif has starred in other horror franchises such as “Critters 4,” 2007’s “Halloween” and “Halloween II.” He even had roles in other genre franchises such as “Star Trek” and “Lord of the Rings.” His most recent major role was in HBO’s tv movie “Deadwood” where he reprised his role from the mid-2000s series as Doc Cochran. “Child’s Play” was Alex Vincent’s film debut and he has since starred in 4 sequels of the movie. Alex Vincent in 2017 and Alex Vincent in ‘Child’s Play.’ United Artists / MGM / Bobby Bank / Getty Images “Child’s Play” was Alex Vincent’s debut. Vincent was the lead of the first movie as Andy Barclay, a young boy who gets blamed for the Chucky doll’s crimes. Whilst Vincent has had a number of roles since playing Barclay in the first movie, his most memorable ones have been in the “Child’s Play” sequels. Vincent reprised his role as a child and teen in “Child’s Play 2” and “Child’s Play 3.” After skipping the following two sequels, Vincent returned as an adult Barclay in the modern sequels “Curse of Chucky” and “Cult of Chucky.” He also is set to reprise his role as Barclay in the upcoming TV series. Vincent also played a fictional version of himself called Alex Vin’ceñt in an episode of “South of Central.” Catherine Hicks met her future husband on the set of “Child’s Play” and is now married with a daughter. Catherine Hicks now and in ‘Child’s Play’ as Karen Barclay. United Artists / MGM / Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images Before starring in “Child’s Play,” Catherine Hicks had a number of roles on TV before landing her role in the space movie sequel “Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home” as Dr. Gillian Taylor opposite William Shatner’s Captain Kirk. In “Child’s Play,” Hicks played Andy Barclay’s mother, Karen, who buys the Chucky doll unaware it is possessed by the spirit of the serial killer Charles Lee Ray. “Child’s Play” was not Hicks’ first role in horror, having already had a starring role in “Death Valley.” Although her character survives the original movie, she did not return in the sequels and her character was mentioned in “Child’s Play 2” to have been put in a mental institution for trying to say that the Chucky doll was alive. On the set of the first movie, Hicks met Kevin Yagher, who designed the original Chucky doll. The pair dated and got married two years later before having a daughter in 1992. Although she continued to act in a number of movies and series, Hicks’ next big project was in 1996 with “7th Heaven.” She played the lead Annie Jackson-Camden for 11 years on the show until it was canceled. Chris Sarandon was no stranger to the horror genre when he was given the role of officer Mike Norris in “Child’s Play.” Chris Sarandon now and in ‘Child’s Play’ as Mike Norris. Walter McBride / Getty Images / United Artists / MGM Chris Sarandon had an incredibly successful film debut when he played a bank robber in Al Pacino’s “Dog Day Afternoon,” which won him Golden Globe and Oscar nominations. Sarandon was no stranger to the horror genre either when he joined “Child’s Play” as he had roles in “The Sentinel” and a role as a vampire in the original “Fright Night.” A year before “Child’s Play” Sarandon also starred in the cult fan-favorite movie “Princess Bride” as the evil plotting Prince Humperdinck. In “Child’s Play,” Sarandon plays officer Mike Norris who was on the hunt of Charles Lee Ray at the beginning of the movie and investigates Chucky’s murders. Sarandon also did not return in the “Child’s Play” franchise but that was far from the end of his career. Sarandon voiced Jack Skellington in “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and had a cameo in the 2011 “Fright Night” reboot. He has also made appearances on series such as “ER,” “Charmed” and “Orange is the New Black.” Dinah Manoff was Chucky’s first victim in “Child’s Play” and has since become an author. Dinah Manoff now and in ‘Child’s Play’ as Maggie. Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images / United Artists / MGM Dinah Manoff was Karen Barclay’s best friend and the unfortunate first victim of the newly possessed Chucky. At the time, Manoff had already starred in “Grease” as one of the Pink Ladies, Marty Maraschino, and the four-time Oscar-winning movie “Ordinary People.” She had also already received a Tony award. The actress made most of her career on TV on series like “Soap” and TV movies. After “Child’s Play,” Manoff’s most prominent screen project was her lead role in the tv series “Empty Nest.” Manoff retired from acting in 2009 but has recently become an author, releasing her debut novel “The Real True Hollywood Story of Jackie Gold” in 2021. Manoff also has three children with her second husband, Arthur Mortell.