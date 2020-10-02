THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘The Craft’ 25 years later

Robin Tunney went on to have a successful acting career, landing roles in shows like “The Mentalist” and “Prison Break.”

Before landing her starring role in “The Craft,” Tunney made her film debut in “Encino Man” and, three years later, she appeared as Debra in the cult-classic movie “Empire Records.”

Her most recent acting credits include roles on Netflix’s “Insatiable” and “Horse Girl.”

Tunney also starred as the lead on ABC’s “The Fix,” a murder drama. However, “The Fix” was canceled by ABC in 2019 after just one season.