THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘The Craft’ 25 years later

Fairuza Balk starred as Nancy Downs, the movie’s eventual antagonist.
Throughout the movie, Nancy becomes even more hungry for power as their coven grows stronger. In the end, Nancy is committed to a psychiatric hospital, completely stripped of her powers.
Fairuza Balk is still acting and is also involved in the art and music industries.
Following her role in “The Craft,” Balk landed the role of Sapphire in another cult classic, “Almost Famous,” starring Kate Hudson. She was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture in 2000.
Balk has also done voice work for a number of TV shows and documentaries, including “Family Guy” and “Justice League.”
Balk’s most recent acting credit is “Paradise City,” an upcoming television series in which she will play the role of Lizzie Thomas.
Neve Campbell starred as Bonnie Harper, a shy witch with scars from an auto accident she was in as a child.
Bonnie later goes to a doctor hoping to heal her scars, which is unsuccessful. Later in the movie, she casts a beauty spell, which heals her. However, as a result, she becomes vain and eventually loses her powers.
Neve Campbell is probably still best known for her role as Julia Salinger in Fox’s “Party of Five” and as Sidney Prescott in the horror film franchise “Scream.”
In addition to her acting credits, Campbell is also the mother of two sons, one of whom the actress adopted with partner JJ Feild.
Rachel True starred as Rochelle Zimmerman, who faced racist peers at school.
The young witch casts a revenge spell on her bully, Laura Lizzie, causing her to lose her hair after she makes fun of Rochelle’s curly hair.
Rachel True went on to have guest acting roles on shows like “Dawson’s Creek” and FX’s “Better Things,” but she’s also worked as a tarot card reader.
In 2017, it was reported that True was working as a tarot card reader in Los Angeles’ Echo Park neighborhood. True later told Dazed Digital in 2019 that it was difficult to make it in Hollywood as a Black actress, leading her to start her own tarot business at House of Intuition in Los Angeles.
“Hollywood made it clear I was not the leading lady but her quirky best friend,” she said.
True is now the author of “True Heart Intuitive Tarot,” a guidebook to tarot which includes a 78-card illustrated tarot deck as well as 22 memoir essays about True’s “mystic minded Hollywood life.” She’s also still acting and will appear in the horror “Agnes,” which comes out in December.
Skeet Ulrich played the role of Chris Hooker, Sarah’s love interest of sorts whom she gets revenge on for spreading a vicious rumor about her.
After Sarah casts a spell on Chris to make him fall in love with her, Nancy tricks Chris with magic to make him believe he is hooking up with Sarah at a party when it is really her.
After Sarah interrupts them, it is revealed that Nancy has feelings for Chris. After he rejects her, it doesn’t end well for him.
Skeet Ulrich starred as FP Jones, the father of Jughead Jones, in “Riverdale.”
In addition to his role on “Riverdale,” Ulrich has also acted in “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “CSI: NY,” Adult Swim’s “Robot Chicken” series, and “Law and Order: LA.” He is also known for his role as Billy Loomis in “Scream.”
Christine Taylor played racist bully Laura Lizzie.
After insulting Rochelle’s curly hair, Laura is the subject of a revenge spell that makes her lose her own blonde hair.
Christine Taylor is best known for her roles in “The Brady Bunch Movie” and “A Very Brady Sequel,” as well as for being married to Ben Stiller.
In 1998, Taylor played the role of Holly Sullivan in “The Wedding Singer.” Then, a few years later, she starred alongside her husband Ben Stiller in “Zoolander.”
She went on to have roles in other Stiller movies like “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story,” “Tropic Thunder,” and “Zoolander 2.”
The pair, who have two children together, separated in 2017 after 17 years of marriage. However, there appears to be no bad blood, as the couple has made numerous public appearances together since their split.
Breckin Meyer was cast as Mitt in “The Craft” after his breakthrough role as Travis Birkenstock in the ’90s hit movie “Clueless.”
Friends with Chris Hooker and Trey, Mitt is a wise-cracking student who taunts Sarah and other members of the coven.
Breckin Meyer has continued to enjoy a flourishing acting career.
Among Meyer’s most prominent film credits are roles in “Road Trip,” “Rat Race,” and “Garfield: The Movie,” and, most recently, “Unpregnant.”
He has also voice acted in “Robot Chicken” since 2005.
DeYoung has also guest-starred on shows like “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” “The West Wing,” and “The Young and the Restless.”
DeYoung has been married to his wife, Gypsy DeYoung, since 1970.
Spanish actress Assumpta Serna appeared as Lirio Santana, the owner of an occult store.
Lirio offers Sarah advice on witchcraft and gives her a book titled “Beginner’s Guide to the Craft.” After the coven turns on Sarah, she goes to Lirio for help.
Lirio shows Sarah her sanctuary in the back of her store and tries to teach her to invoke Manon, which would strip the other witches of her power. However, before she can, Sarah is frightened away by a false vision of the shop exploding.
Assumpta Serna has won more than 30 best actress awards throughout the world and now works as an actress and acting coach.
Helen Shaver acted as Grace Downs-Saunders, the mother of Nancy Downs.
She is frequently abused by her alcoholic husband, Ray Saunders, who is Nancy’s stepfather. After Nancy casts a spell that kills him, Nancy and Grace are left with a $US175,000 ($AU235,824) life insurance payout which allows them to rent a glamorous apartment.
Helen Shaver has continued to act, but she has also received accolades for directing.
After “The Craft,” Shaver landed roles in “Poltergeist: The Legacy” and “The L Word,” among others.
In addition to her acting credits, Shaver has also worked as an acclaimed director. In 1999, Shaver made her directorial debut with “Summer’s End,” which won an Emmy and earned her a nomination for best director. She went on to direct episodes of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “Private Practice,” “13 Reasons Why,” and “Westworld.”