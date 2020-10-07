THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'The Craft' 24 years later

Columbia Pictures/Getty Images Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk, Rachel True, and Neve Campbell in a scene from the film ‘The Craft,’ 1996.

“The Craft: Legacy,” the sequel to the ’90s cult classic, hits streaming platforms on October 28.

Most of the original film’s stars went on to have flourishing acting careers.

Rachel True, who played Rochelle Zimmerman, is now a tarot card reader, while Christine Taylor, who played racist bully Laura Lizzie, went on to marry Ben Stiller and appeared in a number of films alongside him.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

When “The Craft” hit theatres over 20 years ago, it quickly gained a cult-like following.

Now, fans of the original movie are rejoicing over the news that the sequel, “The Craft: Legacy,” is coming later this month â€” just in time for Halloween. The new witchy flick picks up where the 1996 movie left off, this time with an all-new coven.

However, the announcement of the new movie might leave a few fans wondering what the original cast is up to nowadays.

Here’s what the stars of “The Craft” have been up to since the movie came out on May 3, 1996.

Warning: This slideshow contains spoilers for “The Craft.”

Robin Tunney starred as Sarah Bailey, a transfer student with magical abilities.

Columbia Pictures/Getty Images Robin Tunney in a scene from the film ‘The Craft,’ 1996.

After fellow students Bonnie Harper, Nancy Downs, and Rochelle Zimmerman discover Sarah is a witch, they invite her to join their newly formed coven.

Robin Tunney went on to have a successful acting career, landing roles in shows like “The Mentalist” and “Prison Break.”

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images Robin Tunney in 2019.

Before landing her starring role in “The Craft,” Tunney made her film debut in “Encino Man” and, three years later, as Debra in the cult-classic movie “Empire Records.”

Her most recent acting credits include roles on Netflix’s “Insatiable” and “Horse Girl.”

Tunney also starred as the lead on ABC’s “The Fix,” a murder drama. However, “The Fix” was cancelled by ABC in 2019 after just one season.

Fairuza Balk starred as Nancy Downs, the movie’s eventual antagonist.

Columbia Pictures/Getty Images Fairuza Balk in a scene from the film ‘The Craft,’ 1996.

Throughout the movie, Nancy becomes even more hungry for power as their coven grows stronger. In the end, Nancy is committed to a psychiatric hospital, completely stripped of her powers.

Fairuza Balk is still acting and is also involved in the art and music industries.

Todd Williamson/Getty Images Fairuza Balk in 2016.

Following her role in “The Craft,” Balk landed the role of Sapphire in another cult classic, “Almost Famous,” starring Kate Hudson. She was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture in 2000.

Balk has also done voice work for a number of TV shows and documentaries, including “Family Guy” and “Justice League.”

Balk’s most recent acting credit is “Paradise City,” an upcoming television series in which she will play the role of Lizzie Thomas.

Neve Campbell starred as Bonnie Harper, a shy witch with scars from an auto accident she was in as a child.

Columbia Pictures Neve Campbell in a scene from the film ‘The Craft,’ 1996.

Bonnie later goes to a doctor hoping to heal her scars, which is unsuccessful. Later in the movie, she casts a beauty spell, which heals her. However, as a result, she becomes vain and eventually loses her powers.

Neve Campbell is probably still best known for her role as Julia Salinger in Fox’s “Party of Five” and as Sidney Prescott in the horror film franchise “Scream.”

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images Neve Campbell in 2019.

In 1997, Campbell won the MTV Movie Award for best female performance for “Scream 2.” Campbell went on to reprise her role in “Scream 3” and “Scream 4.” In September 2020, it was announced she would also be joining the cast of the fifth “Scream” film, which is slated to be released on January 14, 2022.

In addition to her acting credits, Campbell is also the mother of two sons, one of whom the actress adopted with partner JJ Feild.

Rachel True starred as Rochelle Zimmerman, who faced racist peers at school.

Columbia Pictures Rachel True in a scene from the film ‘The Craft,’ 1996.

The young witch casts a revenge spell on her bully, Laura Lizzie, causing her to lose her hair after she makes fun of Rochelle’s curly hair.

Rachel True went on to have guest acting roles on shows like “Dawson’s Creek” and FX’s “Better Things,” but she’s also worked as a tarot card reader.

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images Rachel True in 2019.

In 2017, it was reported that True was working as a tarot card reader in Los Angeles’ Echo Park neighbourhood. True later told Dazed Digital in 2019 that it was difficult to make it in Hollywood as a Black actress, leading her to start her own tarot business at House of Intuition in Los Angeles.

“Hollywood made it clear I was not the leading lady but her quirky best friend,” she said.

True is now the author of “True Heart Intuitive Tarot,” a guidebook to tarot which includes a 78-card illustrated tarot deck as well as 22 memoir essays about True’s “mystic minded Hollywood life.”

Skeet Ulrich played the role of Chris Hooker, Sarah’s love interest of sorts whom she gets revenge on for spreading a vicious rumour about her.

Columbia Pictures Skeet Ulrich in a scene from the film ‘The Craft,’ 1996.

After Sarah casts a spell on Chris to make him fall in love with her, Nancy tricks Chris with magic to make him believe he is hooking up with Sarah at a party when it is really her.

After Sarah interrupts them, it is revealed that Nancy has feelings for Chris. After he rejects her, it doesn’t end well for him.

Skeet Ulrich starred as FP Jones, the father of Jughead Jones, in “Riverdale.”

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images Skeet Ulrich in 2019.

Ulrich played FP Jones from season one of “Riverdale” up until the fourth season. In February 2020, he said he would be leaving the show ahead of season five.

In addition to his role on “Riverdale,” Ulrich has also acted in “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “CSI: NY,” Adult Swim’s “Robot Chicken” series, and “Law and Order: LA.” He is also known for his role as Billy Loomis in “Scream.”

Christine Taylor played racist bully Laura Lizzie.

Columbia Pictures Christine Taylor in a scene from the film ‘The Craft,’ 1996.

After insulting Rochelle’s curly hair, Laura is the subject of a revenge spell that makes her lose her own blonde hair.

Christine Taylor is best known for her roles in “The Brady Bunch Movie” and “A Very Brady Sequel,” as well as for being married to Ben Stiller.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage/Getty Images Christine Taylor and Ben Stiller in 2019.

In 1998, Taylor played the role of Holly Sullivan in “The Wedding Singer.” Then, a few years later, she starred alongside her husband Ben Stiller in “Zoolander.”

She went on to have roles in other Stiller movies like “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story,” “Tropic Thunder,” and “Zoolander 2.”

The pair, who have two children together, separated in 2017 after 17 years of marriage. However, there appears to be no bad blood, as the couple has made numerous public appearances together since their split.

Breckin Meyer was cast as Mitt in “The Craft” after his breakthrough role as Travis Birkenstock in the ’90s hit movie, “Clueless.”

Columbia Pictures Breckin Meyer in a scene from the film ‘The Craft,’ 1996.

Friends with Chris Hooker and Trey, Mitt is a wise-cracking student who taunts Sarah and other members of the coven.

Breckin Meyer has continued to enjoy a flourishing acting career.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images Breckin Meyer in 2019.

Among Meyer’s most prominent film credits are roles in “Road Trip,” “Rat Race,” and “Garfield: The Movie,” and, most recently, “Unpregnant.”

He has also voice acted in “Robot Chicken” since 2005.

Meyer has been dating “Days of Our Lives” actress Linsey Godfrey since 2017.

Cliff DeYoung played Sarah’s father, Mr. Bailey, in “The Craft.”

Columbia Pictures Cliff DeYoung in a scene from the film ‘The Craft,’ 1996.

He is portrayed as a loving, but clueless, father who doesn’t know about his daughter’s otherworldly abilities, despite his late wife being a natural witch herself.

Sarah is later led to believe by the rest of the coven that her father and stepmother have been killed in a plane crash, but they are actually alive.

Cliff DeYoung continued his acting career after “The Craft.”

Earl Gibson III/WireImage/Getty Images Cliff DeYoung in 2015.

His later film credits include “Suicide Kings,” “Road to Nowhere,” and “Wild.”

DeYoung has also guest-starred on shows like “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” “The West Wing,” and “The Young and the Restless.”

DeYoung has been married to his wife, Gypsy DeYoung, since 1970.

Spanish actress Assumpta Serna appeared as Lirio Santana, the owner of an occult store.

Columbia Pictures Assumpta Serna in a scene from the film ‘The Craft,’ 1996.

Lirio offers Sarah advice on witchcraft and gives her a book titled “Beginner’s Guide to the Craft.” After the coven turns on Sarah, she goes to Lirio for help.

Lirio shows Sarah her sanctuary in the back of her store and tries to teach her to invoke Manon, which would strip the other witches of her power. However, before she can, Sarah is frightened away by a false vision of the shop exploding.

Assumpta Serna has won more than 30 best actress awards throughout the world and now works as an actress and acting coach.

JC Olivera/Getty Images Assumpta Serna in 2019.

Aside from “The Craft,” her film and television credits include roles in “Borgia,” “Sharpe,” “Matador,” and “Falcon Crest.”

Helen Shaver acted as Grace Downs-Saunders, the mother of Nancy Downs.

Columbia Pictures Helen Shaver in a scene from the film ‘The Craft,’ 1996.

She is frequently abused by her alcoholic husband, Ray Saunders, who is Nancy’s stepfather. After Nancy casts a spell that kills him, Nancy and Grace are left with a $US175,000 life insurance payout which allows them to rent a glamorous apartment.

Helen Shaver has continued to act, but she has also directed.

Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic/Getty Images Helen Shaver in 2019.

After “The Craft,” Shaver landed roles in “Poltergeist: The Legacy” and “The L Word,” among others.

In addition to her acting credits, Shaver has also worked as an acclaimed director. In 1999, Shaver made her directorial debut with “Summer’s End,” which won an Emmy and earned her a nomination for best director. She has gone on to direct episodes of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “Private Practice,” “13 Reasons Why,” and “Westworld.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.