THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘Groundhog Day’

“Groundhog Day” hit theaters in February 1993 and immediately became a hit.

The film follows weatherman Phil Connors, played by Bill Murray , as he reluctantly travels to Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, to cover the small town’s Groundhog Day celebrations. When he wakes the next day, Phil finds himself stuck in a time loop and is forced to live the holiday over and over again.

The film grossed $US70.9 ($AU100) million worldwide and was one of the most successful films of the year. So much so, that over the years the term “Groundhog Day” has been adopted into our everyday language as a term synonymous with the monotonous.

Since Groundhog Day is on Wednesday, we decided to see where the cast of the hit movie is nearly 30 years later.