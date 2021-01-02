THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘Groundhog Day’

After the movie’s release, Murray continued his already successful career and starred in numerous hit movies like “Lost in Translation” and “The Life Aquatic.”

In the nearly 30 years since Murray starred in “Groundhog Day,” the actor has cemented his place as one of the greatest in Hollywood, thanks in no small part to his signature deadpan style.

Murray has starred in a number of Wes Anderson’s films, including last year’s “The French Dispatch.” He’s also returned to TV, including the 2020 series “On The Rocks,” spearheaded by “Lost in Translation” director Sofia Coppola.

This year — on Groundhog Day, in fact — he’ll release a documentary, “New Worlds: The Cradle of Civilization,” which shows the final performance of his European tour with musicians Jan Vogler and Friends. He also just revealed he’ll be playing a villain in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” which is set for release in 2023.

Murray’s performances have earned him numerous awards, including the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2016.