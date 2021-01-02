THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘Groundhog Day’

- Groundhog Day is Wednesday, February 2.
- The film “Groundhog Day” premiered in 1993, and we looked at where its stars are today.
- Bill Muray has acted in numerous films, from “Lost in Translation” to “The Life Aquatic.”
The film grossed $US70.9 ($AU100) million worldwide and was one of the most successful films of the year. So much so, that over the years the term “Groundhog Day” has been adopted into our everyday language as a term synonymous with the monotonous.
Since Groundhog Day is on Wednesday, we decided to see where the cast of the hit movie is nearly 30 years later.
Thanks to his producer and love interest, Rita, Phil eventually realizes the only way to end the loop is by changing his perspective and doing good deeds for the people of Punxsutawney. Along the way, he hopes he can convince Rita that his love is genuine.
Murray has starred in a number of Wes Anderson’s films, including last year’s “The French Dispatch.” He’s also returned to TV, including the 2020 series “On The Rocks,” spearheaded by “Lost in Translation” director Sofia Coppola.
This year — on Groundhog Day, in fact — he’ll release a documentary, “New Worlds: The Cradle of Civilization,” which shows the final performance of his European tour with musicians Jan Vogler and Friends. He also just revealed he’ll be playing a villain in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” which is set for release in 2023.
Murray’s performances have earned him numerous awards, including the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2016.
Last year, she starred in Netflix’s “Maid” as the mother of the protagonist, who is played by her real-life daughter, Margaret Qualley. Qualley earned a Golden Globe nomination for her performance.
Since 1986, MacDowell has worked as a spokesperson for the beauty and personal care company L’Oréal Paris.
He appeared on “Schitt’s Creek” between 2015 and 2020 as the town’s mayor, Roland Schitt. His real-life father, Bob Elliott, appeared as his dad in the show, and his daughter, Abby Elliott, played Alexis in the unaired pilot.
He also has a podcast, “The Toboloswky Files,” which, according to its website, explores “true stories about life, love, and Hollywood.”
After the movie, he transitioned to more roles on TV, guest-starring on shows including “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and “Adventure Time.”
He held down recurring roles as Captain K’nuckles on the cartoon “The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack” and as Don Ehlert on the sitcom “The Middle.”
The next day, he finds her outside and exclaims “Nancy? Nancy Taylor?!” pretending to know her. After some clear confusion on her part, Nancy accepts his invitation to go on a date.