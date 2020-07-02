THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’

- It’s been 31 years since the pilot of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” which aired from 1990 to 1996.
- Last year, the cast participated in a reunion special to celebrate the show’s anniversary.
- Will Smith, who played a fictionalized version of himself, is now an executive producer on a reboot of the show.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
After “The Fresh Prince,” Smith starred in “Bad Boys,” “Men in Black,” “The Pursuit of Happyness,” “Aladdin,” “I Am Legend,” and a number of other films. In 2007, Newsweek posited that he was “Hollywood’s most powerful actor.” Not bad for a kid from West Philadelphia, born and raised.
He’s also been dabbling in music again. He appeared on one of his son Jaden’s songs and contributed a verse to a 2020 remix of Joyner Lucas’ song “Will,” which paid tribute to the star.
These days, Smith has a huge YouTube following. On his channel, which has more than 9 million subscribers, he documents interviews and adventures, such as bungee-jumping into the Grand Canyon.
Smith will also serve as an executive producer on the upcoming “Fresh Prince” reboot, which will be released on Peacock. He was also an executive producer on “Cobra Kai.”
He’s also made a career for himself as a game-show host. He currently hosts “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” and over the years has also hosted both iterations of “Catch 21,” “Spell-Mageddon,” and “Dance 360.”
Parsons, 54, wrote her first novel, “How High the Moon,” in 2019. It’s aimed at middle schoolers. The story “was inspired from her mother’s real-life experience of growing up in the south,” she told Essence.
In her personal life, Parsons has two children with her husband, director Alexandre Rockwell.
She met her husband, Dr. Vaughn Rasberry, on eHarmony in 2015. They got married in 2016 and have two sons.
Although he got frustrated with the privileged lives of the Banks and Will’s constant ribbing, he was practically family.
Hubert, 65, responded in a video that she posted online and said, “I find it ironic that somebody who has made their living and has made millions and millions of dollars from the very people that you’re talking about boycotting just because you didn’t get a nomination, just because you didn’t win?”
Besides feuding with the stars of “Fresh Prince,” the actress has appeared in various sitcoms and soap operas through the years, including “The Bernie Mac Show,” “Friends,” “One Life to Live,” and currently on “General Hospital.”
After 27 years of not speaking, Hubert addressed the feud with Will Smith at the reunion special. Hubert said she felt as though she was portrayed as “difficult,” which affected her career, and both actors ended up apologizing.
Before her time on the show, she was best known for her role on “Hill Street Blues.”
“I never expected this career. I could not have known to wish for this career,” Reid said during the “Fresh Prince” reunion special. “This is a career built on opportunity, preparation, and being in the right place at the right time. And I know that it has more to do with that than it has to do with me pushing to be in this position.”
Will frequently referred to Nicky as “little man” on the show, and the two had a close bond.
Jazz‘s character was introduced on the show as Ashley’s drum instructor, but he later became Will’s best friend in Bel-Air. One of the most iconic parts of “Fresh Prince” is, of course, Uncle Phil physically throwing Jazz out of the house.
In July 2020, both commemorated the 29th anniversary of their album “Homebase,” which contains the Grammy-winning song “Summertime.”
DJ Jazzy Jeff also recalled when Smith first approached him with the idea of doing the reunion.
“I think through the lockdown, we didn’t know what we were allowed to do or what was going to happen. But it was absolutely amazing the amount of safety precautions that they took to get everybody together,” he told the Associated Press.
Most recently, she starred in the 2020 Netflix thriller “Fatal Affair” alongside fellow ’90s icon Omar Epps.