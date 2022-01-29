WHERE ARE THEY NOW: All of the ’90s Mouseketeers

“The All-New Mickey Mouse Club” ran for seven seasons between 1989 and 1994. ‘The All-New Mickey Mouse Club’ was also referred to as the ‘MMC.’ Disney “The All-New Mickey Mouse Club,” which featured young performers including Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake , and Christina Aguilera before they were pop icons , was a reboot of the 1955 variety series “The Mickey Mouse Club.” After the original show’s run ended in 1959, there was another imagining, named “The New Mickey Mouse Club,” between 1977 and 1979. The third version, which started in 1989, featured comedy sketches, parodies, music videos, celebrity guests, and a cast full of soon-to-be stars. Starting from the first cast in 1989 up until the show’s last season was filmed in 1994, here are the stars of “The All New-Mickey Mouse Club” and what they’re up to now.

Jennifer McGill joined “The All-New Mickey Mouse Club” in its first season and remained through season seven. She’d been a pageant star before joining the show. Jennifer McGill was on the show for seasons one through seven. Disney While growing up in Texas, McGill had “almost a clean sweep of nearly 50 pageant victories from age seven,” according to her website . At one pageant, an agent approached her and her mom and asked if she’d audition for “The All-New Mickey Mouse Club,” which she joined when she was 10. She said the show made her an”unsuccessful perfectionist” during a 2021 interview with InnerTeenment News. “I became an unsuccessful perfectionist when it came to my shape and comparing myself to the thinner, smaller ladies on the show,” she said. This had a lasting impact on the way she viewed herself. “I learned that I wasn’t as valuable because of the way I looked. Now I know that is wrong now … It’s been a huge struggle for me, but I’m turning it into a helpful, learning experience for other people,” she said.

Josh Ackerman was also on the show for all seven seasons. Josh Ackerman during the season four introduction for ‘The All-New Mickey Mouse Club.’ Disney Like the rest of the Mouseketeers, Ackerman sang, danced, and acted while on the show, but he expressed an interest in what went on behind the scenes. “What I really gravitated towards was being in the edit bay after something was shot … When I wasn’t rehearsing for a song or a dance or learning lines, I loved being in the edit bays, I loved spending time with the camera guys, I loved being in the writers’ room,” he said in a 2014 interview with TV Goodness.

Since the show, he has spent a majority of his career behind the scenes. Josh Ackerman and Britney Spears during the season seven introduction of ‘The All-New Mickey Mouse Club.’ Disney While he did go on to have small acting roles in films and shows such as “Pearl Harbor” and “Entourage,” his behind-the-scenes experiences on the show foreshadowed his future as a director and producer. He has directed and produced a slew of TV shows, and he co-founded Bodega Pictures, an independent production company, with film producer Ben Nurick. He is currently the executive producer for TLC’s “You, Me and My Ex,” according to IMDb.

Lindsey Alley was on the show from 1989 to 1994, but she started acting when she was just 6. Lindsey Alley was on the show for all seven seasons. Disney Prior to “The All-New Mickey Mouse Club,” Alley played Patsy in the film “Ernest Saves Christmas” in 1988.

She still performs and has appeared in TV shows, including CBS’ “How I Met Your Mother.” Lindsey Alley in 2013. Michael Schwartz/Getty Images Since her time on the show, Alley has been busy: attending college, appearing in Broadway shows, and playing roles in TV shows and movies, as well as working behind the scenes, according to her website and IMDb She continues to reference her time as a Mouseketeer in her work: In 2006, she starred in her own one-woman show, “Look, Ma…No Ears!” In recent years, she’s toured with her comedy show “Blood, Sweat & Mouseketears.” Among her TV appearances, she’s been in the award-winning sitcom “How I Met Your Mother” and “Jessica Jones.” In 2020, she reunited with 16 fellow Mouseketeers for a Christmas album, “Why? Because It’s Christmas,” to benefit people severely affected by COVID-19.

Tiffini Hale was an original cast member of “The All-New Mickey Mouse Club” in 1989. Tiffini Hale on set of ‘The All-New Mickey Mouse Club.’ Disney Hale appeared on “The All-New Mickey Mouse Club” consistently until 1991. She and four other Mouseketeers were chosen to be a part of the first band signed to Disney’s Hollywood Record label: The Party. The group released three original albums between 1990 and 1992 and saw moderate success. Their cover of Dokken’s “In My Dreams” was the band’s most successful hit peaking at No. 34 on the Billboard Hot 100. For the show’s fourth season, Hale and the rest of The Party were featured in segments on the show.

Hale passed away in December 2021, aged 46. Tiffini Hale on set of ‘The All-New Mickey Mouse Club.’ Disney Hale remained out of the public eye in the years following her time on the show and in the band, who reunited in 2013 without her. Hale died on December 25, 2021, according to a post on The Party’s official Facebook page. “Early this month, she suffered a cardiac arrest that resulted in her being left in a coma. After many prayers and with her family by her side, our dearest Tiff took her last breath Christmas morning. She is now resting peacefully,” read the post. Her costars also posted online tributes. Fellow former Mouseketeer Chasen Hampton wrote on Instagram that “the wish of most young girls in the 90’s was to be as sweet, as cool, as talented and gorgeous as Tiffini Hale.” “Part of her magic was that she never knew how incredible she truly was,” he wrote. “She was humble, she was thoughtful and kind. She was playful and so funny. An incredible singer, character & dramatic actress , and when the music hit her dancing skills to me were unmatched by any female pop star since! She was an absolutely amazing performer & I’m so so honored to of had her in my life.”

Deedee Magno was on “The All-New Mickey Mouse Club” from 1989 to 1991. Deedee Magno also made occasional appearances on the show in 1992. Disney She was also a member of The Party, alongside some of her Mickey Mouse Club costars. She played a classroom kid in the 1993 musical comedy “Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit” and appeared in shows in the mid- to late-’90s, including “Dellaventura” and “Happily Ever After: Fairy Tales for Every Child.”

Following the show, she found continued success with various voice-acting roles. Deedee Magno Hall shares a post for Giving Tuesday. Deedee Magno Hall/Instagram She voiced Snuggs on the popular Disney cartoon “Doc McStuffins” from 2016 to 2017. She has also won several Behind the Voice Actors Awards (BTVAs) for her role as Pearl in the animated series “Steven Universe” from 2013 to 2019. She has also had an expansive theater career, acting in productions such as “Wicked,” “Disney’s Aladdin: A Musical Spectacular,” and “Mamma Mia!” In 2021, she teamed up with fellow former Mouseketeer Mylin Brooks-Stoddard to create and host “The All Things My-Dee Show.” The YouTube series features “candid conversations about life experience, including discussions on identity, career, success, failure, faith and what it all means,” according to its channel. She also shared an Instagram tribute in honor of her former costar Tiffini Hale. “Seeing all the photos, videos and memories online has been so heartwarming. I love and miss her so. I imagine her dancing and singing “I Found LOVE” in Heaven. Rest in Heavenly Peace, Sweet Tiffini,” read the post.

Chasen “Chase” Hampton was an original member of “The All-New Mickey Mouse Club.” Chasen Hampton appeared on the show for four seasons. Disney His initial audition was for a movie about the original Mouseketeers titled, “Why? Because We Like You.” “They were looking for kids that look like the old Mouseketeers … I was going for Lonnie [Burr],” he told Insider in January 2021. However, the movie was canceled and Disney executives pivoted the concept to what became “The All-New Mickey Mouse Club.” Hampton attributes some of his audition success to a chance meeting with casting directors. “I was checking in and I saw the casting directors coming in at the other end of the lobby just randomly … they were like ‘Hey, are you here for the Mouse Club audition?’ I was like, yeah, and they said, ‘Come over here and audition right now,’ and I’m like, ‘Let’s go,'” he said. “That moment right there for me was like my lightning bolt.” He appeared on the show from 1989 to 1991 before becoming a member of Disney’s pop group The Party. He, along with Tiffini Hale, returned as co-hosts for season seven.

Following the show, he continued a career in music and began teaching as well. Justin Timberlake and at Fenway Stadium. Chasen Hampton The Party released three studio albums from 1989 to 1991 and made appearances on later seasons of “The All-New Mickey Mouse Club.” The group reunited in 2013 without Hale and began working on its fourth album. In 2019, they reunited during the MMC’s 30th anniversary and again in 2021 for a concert at the House of Blues in Orlando, Florida. Hampton also released two solo EPs: “Something To Believe” in 2007 and “Drugstore Girls” in 2010. Acting-wise, he guest-starred in popular shows of the early aughts such as “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” “The X-Files,” and “7th Heaven.” Today, he is still creating music and working on projects with The Party.

Damon Pampolina was on the show from 1989 to 1991. Damon Pampolina during ‘The All-New Mickey Mouse Club’ intro. Disney Pampolina was a Mousketeer and also a member of The Party. He had been performing since he was 7 and initially auditioned for what was supposed to be “Why? Because We Like You,” as well. In a 2020 interview with “Worst Ever Podcast,” Pampolina said he did not have the strongest vocals and was frequently given rap verses instead. “Once I booked the show, I was trying to get my vocals better … It was very intimidating there at the beginning to be around all those vocalists,” he said. Pampolina also recalled the intense rehearsals and a particularly rigorous week when the cast was rehearsing with the original Mousekeeters from the 1950s. “That week was brutal and they were pushing us quite a bit, and it got to the point where I ended up passing out on the set,” he said.

Pampolina continued acting and singing after the show, and he remains a member of The Party. Pampolina is still in The Party. Stephen Midgett He has since had roles in shows such as “Nashville” and “Undressed.” He’s also participated in the Disney show’s various reunions over the years. During his interview with “Worst Ever Podcast,” he reflected fondly on the group’s 2013 reunion. “That was actually some of the best times of my life to be back with them, creating again, back in the studio, kind of therapeutic,” he said.

Albert Fields was also a member of “The All-New Mickey Mouse Club,” as well as The Party. Albert Fields during the season three intro of ‘The All-New Mickey Mouse Club.’ Disney He was on the show for four seasons, from 1989 to 1991, appearing with The Party during the fourth season of the show.

Shortly after the show, he released a solo album. Today, he’s also still with The Party. Albert Fields, right, in The Party. Also pictured are fellow members Damon Pampolina, Chasen Hampton, and Deedee Magno Hall. Stephen Midgett His solo album, “Back to Reality,” featured the single “I’m da Man.” The song was used on the soundtrack for the 1996 Robert De Niro film “The Fan.” Today, he still performs and works with The Party. According to IMDb, he has not appeared in any shows since “The All-New Mickey Mouse Club” in 1995.

Raquel “Roque” Herring won multiple awards on “Star Search” before appearing on the first two seasons of “The All-New Mickey Mouse Club.” Roque appeared on the show for the first two seasons. Disney Herring grew up acting and singing. According to IMDb , she tallied 14 total wins on “Star Search,” including the award for Best Teen Vocalist and Best Teen Performer. Her mom then heard about auditions for “The All-New Mickey Mouse Club,” and she was selected for its first season.

After the show, she continued singing and acting and was even on Broadway. Raquel Roque Herring on her Youtube channel. Raquel Herring/YouTube Herring went on to star as Betsey Brown in the Broadway production of the same name, and she also appeared on popular sitcoms such as UPN’s “The Parkers.” She continues to act and sing. In 2015, she released “Always Count on You,” a Christian album, and in 2019, she released the single “Running to You.” She also joined some of her former castmates for the 2020 Christmas release “Why? Because It’s Christmas.” She also writes jingles. In addition to her music career, she offers entertainment coaching services and shares advice videos on her YouTube page. Speaking to Thrive Global in 2019, she said her time as a Mouseketeer taught her important career lessons. “I think it definitely helped in the training aspects of it, just to be focused,” she said. “To be focused on the goal that we’re accomplishing. For me, it was mostly what I liked, mostly concentrated on getting from that rehearsal and learning the songs, doing all that stuff, to getting in front of the people, the lights, the camera. That’s where I liked to be. That’s what the focus really taught me.”

Braden Danner starred in Broadway shows before joining “The All-New Mickey Mouse Club.” Braden Danner was on the show for one season. Disney Danner began acting at 6 years old and played Oliver Twist in the 1984 Broadway revival of “Oliver!” He also starred in the Broadway productions of “Les Miserables” and “Starlight Express.” He was an original member of “The All-New Mickey Mouse Club” but only stayed on the show for one season. He also appeared as Buddy McGillis on the popular American soap opera “One Life to Live” in 1993.

In 2001, he moved to Los Angeles to study filmmaking. Braden Danner with Carol Lawrence at the Reception for ‘My Musical Comedy Life.’ Walter McBride/Getty Images Danner went to USC’s School of Cinematic Arts and graduated in 2003. He went on to work on various entertainment projects and was a producer and editor for the 2003 series “The Way of the Master.” According to IMDb, he began working with The GEANCO Foundation in 2011. The nonprofit organization is dedicated to saving and improving the lives of Nigeria’s women and children through education, medical care, and recreational programs and facilities.

David Kater got his start in opera before making his way to “The All-New Mickey Mouse Club.” Kater appeared on the show for one season. Disney Kater performed in operas such as “Othello” and “La Boheme,” before joining “The All-New Mickey Mouse Club” in 1989. He was a part of the inaugural season of the show and stayed on for one season.

After the show, he continued to work in entertainment. David Kater, Autumn Federici, and Rachele Brooke Smith at the screening of ‘Psycho Stripper’ in 2019. Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Soon after his appearance on the show, he was in the “Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit” in 1993. He has also written for music groups such as the Japanese band N.E.W.S and K-Pop group Shinee. He is now working with The Ninth House Films as a producer and consultant.

Brandy Brown got her start on Broadway before joining “The All-New Mickey Mouse Club.” Brandy Brown during season two of ‘The All-New Mickey Mouse Club.’ Disney Brandy Brown was in the original production of “Les Misérables” in 1987. She played a young Cosette and a young Eponine She became a Mouseketeer in 1989 and stayed on for three seasons. Brown also played Arabella in “Roots: The Gift.”

Brown stayed in the entertainment industry after her time on the show and now runs a performance studio. Brandy Brown during a sketch on ‘The All-New Mickey Mouse Club.’ Disney She continued acting, playing Angela Corelli in “Another World” in 1994. She also opened a performance studio in her hometown of Mobile, Alabama. The studio offers a variety of classes including acting, dancing, and aerial silk workshops.

Marc Worden began acting at the age of 9 and joined “The All-New Mickey Mouse Club” in 1990. Marc Worden was on the show for five seasons. Disney The Canadian star appeared in a number of Toronto Civic Light-Opera Company productions before landing a role on “The All-New Mickey Mouse Club.”

He continued his acting career after the show, lending his voice to iconic characters such as Iron Man. Marc Worden on ‘s ‘The Mentalist.’ CBS Worden has had roles in shows such as “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” “According to Jim,” “The Mentalist,” and he also appeared in”Felicity,” which starred fellow Mouseketeer Keri Russell. He voiced Iron Man/Tony Stark for multiple Marvel Animated Features between 2006 and 2010, and he’s also lent his voice to more than two dozen video games. Along with former “Mickey Mouse” castmates, he appeared on the album “Why? Because It’s Christmas” in 2020. He narrated the poem “A Visit From St. Nicholas” for the album.

Ricky Luna was on the show from 1990 to 1994. Ricky Luna chatting with fans outside the Mickey Mouse Club set. Acey Harper/Getty Images He was also a part of the 1993 “MMC in Concert” cast.

He has since continued to work on TV and movies, both as an actor and in music departments. Ricky Luna at ‘The Fate Of The Furious’ premiere in 2017. Jim Spellman/Getty Images He has appeared in a wide array of shows and movies, including “Angel,” “Girlfriends,” “Star Trek: Enterprise,” “Lizzie McGuire,” and many more He has also worked as a composer for dance-focused shows and movies such as Disney’s “Shake It Up” and “Step Up Revolution.”

Mylin Brooks was in the show for three seasons. Mylin Brooks was on the show for three seasons. Disney Mylin Brooks was on the show from 1990 to 1992. She sang popular songs such as The Jackson 5’s “I’ll Be There” and Janet Jackson’s “Love Will Never Do.”

Today, Brooks-Stoddard is a writer, musician, and mental-health advocate. Mylin Brooks at a breast cancer benefit in 2007. Axel Koester/Getty Images Following the show, she played a star trooper in the 1997 film, “Starship Troopers,” and appeared in the popular 1990s sitcom, “Sister, Sister,” the same year. She went on to write and perform music. She has released a total of six albums and spent time touring in Japan and South Korea. She is also a co-host of “The All Things My-Dee Show,” a YouTube show she created and co-host’s with former castmate and friend Deedee Magno Hall.

Jason Minor was on the show for two seasons. Minor was on the show from 1990 to 1992. Disney He was born in Maryland and participated in theater as a child. He was initially turned down for a part on the show. “I originally auditioned when I was 9 or 10 … I’m not a big guy and I definitely wasn’t a big dude at 9 or 10. So the original one came through and they’re like, ‘Yeah, you know what? Maybe you’re just not ready yet,'” Minor said in a 2019 interview with Thrive Global. The casting director reached back out two years later and Minor got the role.

He now works in wealth management in Tennessee. Minor during a ‘Mouse Mail’ segment on ‘The All-New Mickey Mouse Club.’ Disney He was in a band with fellow Mouseketeer Blain Carson after the show, but he is now a wealth manager for Janney Montgomery He participated in the MMC reunion event and reflected fondly about his time on the show during his 2019 interview with Thrive Global. “We were kids, just like everybody else was. We just got ridiculously blessed to be on such a cool show and have such an awesome opportunity as teenagers. So to come down and be a part of the reunion […] We’re going to be there. We’re going to be in their face. We’re going to share that experience with them,” said Minor.

Keri Russell was a Mouseketeer from 1991 to 1993. Keri Russell was on the show for three seasons. Disney Russell was on the show for three seasons. Dancing was her initial passion and the “only thing I was trained in,” she said in a 2020 interview with Same Jones. In a 2017 W interview, she said that she initially refused to sing during her audition. “I was like, ‘No I don’t want to do ‘sing a song,’and he was like, ‘What?’ I said, ‘No, I don’t want to sing a song,'” she said. However, she quickly became an all-around star, acting and singing alongside her costars.

She went on to star in one of Time magazine’s All-Time 100 Best TV Shows: “Felicity.” Keri Russell at the 2019 Golden Globes. George Pimentel/Getty Images She played Felicity Porter in the coming-of-age drama that aired between 1998 and 2002. Her portrayal of Porter won her a Golden Globe for best actress in a drama series in 1998 She also played Elizabeth Jennings in FX’s “The Americans” for six seasons between 2013 and 2018. The role earned her multiple award nominations, including three Emmy nominations and two Golden Globe nominations. Among her many film credits, she played Jenna in 2007’s “Waitress” and Zorii Bliss in 2019’s “Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker.”

Rhona Bennett also got her start on “The All-New Mickey Mouse Club” in 1991. Rhona Bennett on ‘The All-New Mickey Mouse Club.’ Disney Bennett was on the show from seasons four to seven. She was also featured on the 1993 album MMC. Following the show’s cancellation, Bennett moved to California to further her entertainment career and “play with the big dogs,” she said in a 2017 podcast interview with the “Worst Ever Podcast with Christine and Alaa.”

Bennett went on to join En Vogue, one of the most famous girl groups of the 1990s and early 2000s, after one of its members left. Rhona Bennett of En Vogue performs at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. Christopher Polk/NBC/Getty Images After the show, Bennett snagged a host of smaller roles in sitcoms such as “The Jamie Foxx Show” and “Living Single.” In 2003, she joined the already-established music group En Vogue after Amanda Cole left. Bennett left the group in 2008 when original member Dawn Robinson returned, but then she rejoined in 2012 and has been with the group ever since. The group released their first studio album in 14 years in 2018: “Electric Café.” They also made a cameo in the 2021 comedy “Coming 2 America.” The group performed a rendition of their hit single “Whatta Man” called “Whatta King” for the film.

JC Chasez joined “The All-New Mickey Mouse Club” during the fourth season in 1991 and stayed until the show’s end. JC Chasez was on the show for four years. Disney JC Chasez got his start performing in talent shows and said the show was his first big break. “It was the first audition I ever went out on, actually,” he told Disney in a 2018 interview.

After the show’s end, Chasez and fellow Mouseketeer Justin Timberlake went on to achieve international acclaim as vocalists in *NSYNC. JC Chasez in 2020. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images The group, which formed in 1995, sold over 70 million albums during its tenure, won multiple awards including album of the year for “No Strings Attached” at the 2000 Billboard Music Awards, and received eight Grammy nominations. The group took what was supposed to be a temporary hiatus in 2002 but did not release any new music after. Chasez continued writing music after the group’s split and has written songs for Diplo, The Cheetah Girls, The Backstreet Boys and more. He was also a judge for MTV’s “America’s Best Dance Crew” for seven seasons and a guest mentor on the “Club Mickey Mouse Back-to-School Special” in 2018.

Matt Morris joined the cast in 1991 and stayed on until the show’s cancellation. Matt Morris was on the show for four seasons. Disney Morris, the son of country music star Gary Morris, joined the show when he was in sixth grade. He was also in the 1993 television series “MMC in Concert.”

Morris continued his music career after the show, and he has written music for major stars. Matt Morris at the Memphis chapter of the Recording Academy Honors in 2005. Mike Brown/Getty Images Post-“Mickey Mouse Club,” Morris released a few albums, including “When Everything Breaks Open” under Justin Timberlake’s label, Tennman Records. The 2010 album peaked at 13 for Billboard’s Top Independent Albums. He has also written for multiple best-selling artists including Cher, Justin Timberlake, and Selena Gomez’s 2015 single “Me & My Girls.”

Dale Godboldo starred on “The All-New Mickey Mouse Club” for seasons four through seven. Dale Godboldo. Disney Godboldo heard about the auditions through his mom and remembers being surrounded by future mega-talents during his audition. “I was in the round of kids with JC Chasez from *NSYNC, Tony Lucca, Rhona Bennett from En Vogue, Matt Morris — some amazing people in that round of kids,” he said in a 2019 interview with Thrive Global.

He has since had roles in films such as “Thor” and “Fame.” Dale Godboldo at the premiere of ‘The People V. O.J. Simpson’ in 2016. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Godboldo has had several guest-star roles in shows such as “Moesha,” “Smart Guy,” and “The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story.” He has stepped behind the camera as well. He produced “Shut Out,” a documentary on the Negro Baseball Leagues, and he has also worked on projects for social impact such as “Be Great!” and “Emerge.”

Tony Lucca also started his career on “The All-New Mickey Mouse Club” in 1991. He was on the show from 1991 to 1994. Disney Lucca became a Mouseketeer when he was 14 and stayed on for four seasons. According to an interview with the Detroit Free Press in 2020, his audition was initially supposed to be for a different Disney production, “Newsies.” “I ended up on the show by chance,” he said. He said he was apprehensive about what he thought the “MMC” reunion show would entail. “I tried out really against my will,” he said. “I wasn’t up for it. I had no idea Disney had rebooted the franchise to make it more modern. I was envisioning having to wear mouse ears, but it wasn’t.”

He is now a musician and has toured with Maroon 5, Sara Bareilles, and *NSYNC. Tony Lucca at the 2019 Annual City Summit and Gala. Michael Tran/Getty Images Lucca has released several albums. His third album, “Shotgun,” was co-produced by former costar and fellow musician, JC Chasez. He was *NSYNC’s opening act in 2001 and 2002 and was reunited with fellow Mouseketeer Christina Aguilera in 2012 when he went on “The Voice,” where he placed third overall. He also sang on “Why? Because It’s Christmas,” which he also coproduced. It took months to pull together, he told the Detroit Free Press: “singing virtually, editing. It was hectic and a lot of work, but it was a labor of love.”

Blain Carson was on the show for two seasons, starting in 1991. Blain Carson was on the show for two seasons. Disney In a 2019 interview with Thrive Global , he shared that working with such a talented group of kids helped him improve all-around. “We had the opportunity to push each other to be better and a lot of healthy competition to just to improve in the areas where we can improve and always offered a handout to those that needed some help improving in areas,” he said.

He is now a songwriter and performs in a worship duo with his wife, Misty Rae Carson. Jason ‘Blain’ Carson performing on ‘The All-New Mickey Mouse Club.’ Disney The group took a hiatus in May 2021 to adjust for the arrival of their daughter. He also co-owns and serves as the creative director of an independent media and entertainment group. Carson also participated in the 30-year Mickey Mouse Club cast reunions in May and August 2019.

Nikki DeLoach joined the show in 1993. Nikki DeLoach was on the show for the last two seasons. Disney DeLoach dated co-star and future pop star JC Chasez for several years. Following the show’s cancellation, she joined girl group Innosense, which opened for former Mickey Mouse Club cast members Britney Spears and *NSYNC in 2000. After one album, the group disbanded in 2003.

Following the group’s split in 2003, DeLoach switched her focus to acting. Actress Nikki DeLoach visits Hallmark Channel’s ‘Home & Family’ at Universal Studios. Paul Archuleta/Getty Images She has appeared in shows such as “Walker: Texas Ranger,” “Grounded for Life,” and played the role of Lacey Hamilton on MTV’s “Awkward,” and she has been in several Hallmark movies. She also co-runs a blog and community, Welcome to What We Are, for women to share their unfiltered stories, and she became a spokesperson for The Alzheimer’s Association after her father was diagnosed with the disease.

Kevin Osgood was on the show for four seasons. Kevin Osgood was on the show for four seasons. Disney Osgood, like many former Mouseketeers, enjoyed some of the behind-the-scenes aspects as well.

After the show, he continued his work behind the scenes. Kevin Osgood during a segment on ‘The All-New Mickey Mouse Club.’ Disney While he did have a few roles in video shorts such as “Rainbow Brite: San Diego Zoo Adventure” and “Hanukkah Tales and Tunes,” his resume expanded greatly behind the camera. He is now a director. According to his website, his work spans many genres, including branded content, documentary, product, broadcast, and corporate. He has created content for popular brands such as American Express, BMW, and Goldman Sachs.

Ilana Miller was on the show for season three through seven. Ilana Miller was on ‘The All-New Mickey Mouse Club’ for five seasons. Disney Miller was a Mouseketeer for five seasons. She performed in various skits and performed popular songs such as Dionne Warwick’s “Don’t Make Me Over” and Janet Jackson’s “Because of Love.”

Ilana Miller entered the legal profession after the show. Ilana Miller performing during season seven of ‘The All-New Mickey Mouse Club.’ Disney Miller did star in a few movies and shows in the late ’90s and early 2000s, such as “Married to It” and “Common Ground.” However, she is now a partner at a law firm. Miller received a Bachelor of Arts degree from New York University in 2003 and graduated magna cum laude from Brooklyn Law School in 2008. She is now co-general counsel at Boies Schiller Flexner LLP.

Tasha Danner was on the show for two seasons. Tasha Danner was on the show for two seasons. Disney She joined the show in season four. In an interview with Thrive Global in 2019, she shared that her time on the show instilled the value of hard work in her. “I think that’s something that I still have today. In everything that I do in life, there are points where it’s really, really hard, but if I enjoy what I’m doing, then the hard work is worth it in the end,” she said.

She reunited with some of her former costars for a holiday album in 2020. Tasha Danner during a segment on’The All-New Mickey Mouse Club.’ Disney Danner, alongside some of her former costars, took part in “Why? Because It’s Christmas” in November 2020. She is also a singer with the Portland-based band Blert. She shared on Instagram that she was recently admitted to the University of Oregon and will be pursuing a master’s in strategic communications.

Terra Deva was in “The All-New Mickey Mouse Club” for seasons four and five. Terra Deva McNair was on the show between 1991 and 1992. Disney She was on the show between 1991 and 1993, and she performed popular songs such as Keedy’s single “Save Some Love.”

Following the show, she continued her music career. Terra Deva McNair during a performance at Crobar in 2005. Shareif Ziyadat She released her first solo album, “Pulled Apart,” in 1998. She is now in a music duo, Benjamin and The Deva, with fellow musician Benjamin Shepherd. They share their musical stylings on social media and have performed in various small venues.

Nita Booth appeared in seasons four through seven. Nita Booth during the opening credits. Disney She performed in a variety of sketches and musical numbers, including SWV’s “Weak” alongside Christina Aguilera and Rhona Bennett.

Following the show, in 1998, she won the title of Miss Virginia, making her the first Black woman to do so. Nita Booth performing SWV’s ‘Weak’ on ‘The All-New Mickey Mouse Club’ in 1994. Disney She attended Hampton University and graduated in 2000. Now married and using the name Nita Young, she is a business development manager at CLA Title & Escrow “My background is entertainment and then I decided, ‘I love real estate,'” Young said in a 2021 interview with Four County Real Estate. After working in real estate, she went into property management and then became a licensed title agent. “I love it,” she said in the interview. “I’m at the end of the transaction, I get to hand over the keys. I’ve got the best job ever.” Young also attended the 30-year MMC reunion in 2019 and is still performing. Videos of her performances can be found on her YouTube channel.

Justin Timberlake was on the show between 1993 and 1994. Justin Timberlake on September 9, 1993, in Hollywood, California. Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images The 10-time Grammy winner got his start on “Star Search” in 1992. He did not win, but his musical ambitions were far from quashed. The following year, he continued his entertainment career as a cast member on “The All-New Mickey Mouse Club.” During the show, he appeared in acting and musical skits alongside his MMC costar and future groupmate, JC Chasez.

He went on to become an award-winning actor and best-selling artist. Justin Timberlake at the photo call for ‘Trolls World Tour’ in 2020. Isa Foltin/Getty Images In 1995, Timberlake teamed up with Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, and Chris Kirkpatrick to form the soon-to-be world-famous boy band *NSYNC. Following the group’s hiatus that turned into an actual split, Timberlake released his first solo album, “Justified.” The album, which featured hits such as “Cry Me a River” and “Rock Your Body,” won an American Music Award and Grammy, launching him into a successful solo music career. In total, he has been nominated for 39 Grammy Awards and has won 10 of them. In addition to his successful music career, he’s also made a name for himself as an actor. He starred in films such as 2010’s “The Social Network” and the 2011 romantic comedy “Friends With Benefits.” His 2013 “Saturday Night Live” appearance was NBC’s top-rated show that year, and he’s performed at the Super Bowl halftime show twice, in 2004 (famously sparking a controversy with Janet Jackson) and in 2018. He’s released a total of five solo studio albums: His most recent album, “Man of the Woods,” debuted at the top of the Billboard chart following its release in 2018.

Britney Spears was also a Mouseketeer from 1993 to 1994. Britney Spears was 11 when she was cast for the show. Disney Spears initially auditioned for the show at 8 years old but was too young for the show. She eventually joined when she was 11.

Following the show, Spears became one of the biggest performing artists in the world. Britney Spears at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards. Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images Her debut solo album, “Baby One More Time,” was released in 1999. The album, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart, changed pop music forever, according to Rolling Stone . According to Billboard, it sold 10.6 million copies in the United States and, as of 2019, was one of 24 albums to break the 10 million-sold barrier. Her 2003 hit single, “Toxic,” won a Grammy for best dance recording, and she was also one of the youngest artists to be inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame at age 21. She had a Las Vegas residency, Britney: Piece of Me, for four years from 2013. In November 2021, she was officially freed from a 13-year conservatorship.

Christina Aguilera was also on the show from 1993 to 1994. Christina Aguilera was 13 when she joined the show. Disney Aguilera initially auditioned for the show in 1991 but did not meet the age requirements. She joined the cast two years later, when she was 13, and stayed on until the show’s cancellation in 1994. During the show, she performed vocally mature songs such as SWV’s “Weak” and Mary J. Blige’s “Real Love,” a glimpse into her future as a vocal powerhouse.

The “Genie in a Bottle” singer went on to win five Grammys. ‘The Voice’ coach Christina Aguilera. Trae Patton/NBC Her eponymous debut album was released in 1999 and won the 1999 Grammy Award for best new artist. In total, she has won five Grammys and two MTV Video Music Awards, among other accolades. She also starred opposite Cher in the 2010 film “Burlesque,” which received two Grammy nominations. Aguilera was also a judge on NBC’s “The Voice” for six seasons before leaving the show in 2016. In a 2019 interview with Billboard, she reflected fondly of her time on “The All-New Mickey Mouse Club.” “They just know how to cast some great people and great kids who just go on to big things,” she said. “That was my old stomping ground so always a Disney girl and yeah, a revamp of that, I’ll produce it.”

TJ Fantini was also on the show for its last two seasons. TJ Fantini starred in the last two seasons of the show. Disney He appeared in various skits and performances during his time on the show.

Fantini now works at a bank but remains involved in theater in Washington. T.J. Fantini at a NYX Professional Makeup anniversary party in 2010. Michael Tullberg/Getty Images According to his Facebook , he now works as a relationship manager at Peoples Bank. He is also the board president of the Anacortes Community Theatre and starred alongside his wife, Torie, in the theater’s production of “Jerry Finnegan’s Sister” in 2020. He was also part of the 2020 album. “Why? Because It’s Christmas,” with his former costars.

Marque “Tate” Lynche was a Mouseketeer for seasons six and seven. Tate Lynche. Disney Lynche performed musical numbers such as “Love Can Move Mountains” and Tevin Campbell’s “Can We Talk.”

Lynche went on to become a semi-finalist on “American Idol,” but he passed away in 2015, aged just 34. Marque ‘Tate’ Lynch was a contestant on season three of ‘American Idol.’ Fox Lynche was a finalist on season three of “American Idol” in 2003. Artists such as Fantasia and Jennifer Hudson were also contestants that season. The former Mouseketeer died on December 6, 2015. His death was caused by acute and chronic alcoholism, People reported in 2016. In a statement to People, fellow MMC star Dale Godboldo called Lynche “hugely talented with a passion for the arts, and a passion for life.” He said they had been collaborating on an MMC project before Lynche’s death. “He was so excited to be a part of something that would encourage young people to pursue their dreams and a life of purpose,” he said. “Marque was a beautiful spirit, that although had endured so much, only wanted to spread love and inspiration.”

Ryan Gosling was also a Mouseketeer from 1993 to 1994. Ryan Gosling and Justin Timberlake met on the show. Disney Even though he is now known for his acting, Gosling also sang and danced on “The All-New Mickey Mouse Club.” Among his many performances on the show, he sang “Cry for You” by Jodeci with castmates including Timberlake.