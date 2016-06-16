Theme park employees around the globe are showing their support for Orlando

On Sunday, a gunman killed 49 people at Pulse night club in Orlando, Florida.

Now, theme park employees from around the world are posing for photos to show solidarity with Orlando, the theme park capital of the world, according to the Orlando Sentinel. They were compiled by Kevin O’Brien, a 27-year veteran of the theme park industry.

O’Brien took to Facebook to show theme park employees at Disney, Universal, and SeaWorld forming heart signs with their hands and arms. He’s collected more than 100 pictures so far.

Here are some employees in “Star Wars” garb:



Here’s the cast of “Festival of The Lion King” at Disney’s Animal Kingdom:



Some swimmers at SeaWorld:



And the cast of “Spongebob Squarepants” at Universal:



“Keep them coming! This is family. We are one, strong band of people. From entertainment, costuming, techs, attractions, merchandise, custodial, and all other depts. Show that there is love out there!” O’Brien wrote on Facebook.

It was a moving tribute from the theme park capital of the world.

Check out O’Brien’s full photo collection below:



