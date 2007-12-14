TheLadders.com Poaches LinkedIn's Head of Corp Sales

Remember the days when LinkedIn was thought to be the world’s greatest high-level executive recruiting tool? That was apparently before TheLadders. TheLadders just poached LinkedIn’s head of corporate sales, Brendon Cassidy, who started at TheLadders on Monday as head of West Coast Sales.

The hire certainly appears to be a vote of confidence about TheLadders future, and vote against LinkedIn’s, at least with respect to the corporate recruiting business. Other reported data support this conclusion:

TheLadders stands by its revenue forecast of $60 million for 2008, while LinkedIn appears to have reduced its own from $100 million to $75-$100 million. Perhaps that’s because the executive recruiting business that LinkedIn once expected to own has now been usurped by TheLadders.

Disclosure: SAI’s Chairman, Kevin Ryan, is an investor in TheLadders.

