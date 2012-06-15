TheLadders.com 'Doubling' in Size, Expanding to the UK

High-end job site TheLadders.com, based in SoHo, is “doubling” in size on a year-over-year basis, tech VP Alain Benzaken said at last night’s Web 2.0 meetup, and needs people badly. Specifically, Alain is looking to hire Java/AJAX programmers, user interface developers and quality assurance staff. Listings here.



Kevin Ryan, chairman of the company that owns this site, is an investor in TheLadders.

