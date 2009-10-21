The IPO Market Will Explode Next Year

The IPO market has been dead for years, but it is finally coming back.



We recently made a list of private Internet companies. In a normal market, at least 40 of them could be public today. So here’s hoping 2010 will finally bring another flood of companies to market, including TheLadders.

Below, Marc Cenedella, founder and CEO of TheLadders.com, talks about what kind of startups should (and will) take the public-market plunge. TheLadders will be profitable this year with revenue of $90 million. If we had to bet, we’d say the company will be among those who go out next year.





Produced by: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

