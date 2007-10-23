TheLadders Switches To Paid Model

High-end job site TheLadders is booming. It now boasts 1.6 million job-seekers, 35,000 recruiters and has 180 employees of its own; it’s adding about 5 new hires a week. And now they’re feeling confident enough to stop giving away their services: As of today, TheLadders will exclusively move to a fee-based system for prospective employers.

The four-year-old company had previously always offered recruiters some sort of free access to its database; it introduced a premium service in May. Job-seekers will continue to pay a $30 a month fee.

Disclosure: SAI Chairman Kevin Ryan is an investor in TheLadders.

