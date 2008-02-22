TheLadders: Not For Sale, May Raise Cash At $500mm+

rumours knocking around that emerging job-and-recruiting powerhouse TheLadders.com is for sale. Our inside source says this is b.s. The same source says the company is being offered money at a valuation approaching 10X revenues and that it may raise some additional capital later this year.



TheLadders.com’s vitals:

2007 Revenue: $30 million +

2008E Revenue: $65 million

Profitability: Cash flow breakeven or better

Likely Valuation of Financing Round (if any): $500 million +

Disclosure: SAI chairman Kevin Ryan is an investor in TheLadders.com. He is not our source. TheLadders.com is also an SAI sponsor.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.