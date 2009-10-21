TheLadders CEO Cenedella: Employers Are Finally HIRING Again

The job market is finally getting better, says Marc Cenedella, founder and CEO of the job search site TheLadders.com.
The new jobs are appearing in tech, financial services (yes, ironic–watch below), and healthcare.
- Employers are coming back into the market.
- The typical job hunt is increasing.
- Sectors that are hiring: Tech, Financial Services, Healthcare, Aerospace & defence
