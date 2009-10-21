US

TheLadders CEO Cenedella: Employers Are Finally HIRING Again

Henry Blodget

The job market is finally getting better, says Marc Cenedella, founder and CEO of the job search site TheLadders.com.

The new jobs are appearing  in tech, financial services (yes, ironic–watch below), and healthcare.
 

Marc Cenedella, founder and CEO of TheLadders.com

  • Employers are coming back into the market.
  • The typical job hunt is increasing.
  • Sectors that are hiring: Tech, Financial Services, Healthcare, Aerospace & defence

See Also: The IPO Market Will Explode Next Year

Produced by: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

More Video: TBI Calendar Click HERE >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.