TheGlobe.com Founder To Facebook Execs: Sell Some Shares, Now

Great weekend reading via PE Hub: An interview with TheGlobe.com cofounder Stephan Paternot, who has created a new, post-Bubble 1.0 identity for himself as an early stage investor (among his investments: phanfare, where SAI co-founder Dwight Merriman is a director). The whole thing is worth your time, but if you’re Mark Zuckerberg, or any of the Facebook execs thinking about liquidity, you’ll want to skip right to the last part:



What did you learn about personal money management that you could share with young entrepreneurs today?

I had zero money management experience at the time. I was 24 when TheGlobe went public. I didn’t think to put anything in a bank account and diversify. My advice would be that if you’re company is worth anything, $5 million or $15 million, and you have the chance to take some money off the table, do it!

