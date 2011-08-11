Special Report: The Future Of News



Media Mavens Weigh In: The Future Of News Is…

The future of news is going to be awesome. But it’s going to be different, too.



How so? We asked more than a dozen experts — ranging from Glenn Beck to Mark Cuban to Arianna Huffington — to weigh in.

The broad consensus seems to be that news gathering and distribution will become more nimble, as technology gives voices to those who didn’t have it before — including you, the reader.

The Future Of News Is Going To Be Awesome

Get excited, people! Tomorrow’s media products are going to be great.

Your Facebook Feed Is Your New Newspaper

What happens when your local newspaper or TV station shuts down? You’ll find out on Facebook.

