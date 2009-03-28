TheFunded.com Shutters?

Either someone is pulling a very elaborate prank, or Adeo Ressi’s TheFunded.com, a site where entreprenuers review venture capitalists, is closing April 2.

Last week, TheFunded.com blacklisted 44 VC firms for trying to game the site, taking legal action to reveal anonmyous enterprenuers’ names or ceasing to make new investments.

But again, this could be a prank. Take a look at the satirical-sounding message Adeo left for today’s visitors to the site:

Conclusion: Investors are Great

“On Friday, March 27th, TheFunded, Incorporated (‘TheFunded’ or ‘we’ or ‘the Company’), in conjunction with counsel has concluded that venture financing and the purchase of preferred equity, herein referred to as ‘investing’ or ‘investment’ or ‘investors’, is both broadly and generally good for companies worldwide.

TheFunded will officially cease reviews on April 2nd, 2009, which, from time to time, reflect negatively on the many innumerable benefits of investors or investment or investing. We encourage companies to consider seriously taking investment, and we apologise for the following statement made in haste:

“investing is predatory“, “over 75% of investors are bad“, “avoid banned investors.“

The Company further apologizes for making any other statements and causing questions to be raised regarding the ethics and the good reputation of investors. Further updates are forthcoming Wednesday, and we encourage every Member to take an investment and then post feedback on the positive and rewarding experiences in Open Letters. Thank you.”

