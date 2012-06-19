Thefancy.com CEO: We Want To Be A 'Newer Version' Of Amazon, Not Pinterest

Joe Einhorn, CEO of the social shopping website Thefancy.com, suggested that his company isn’t looking to compete with Pinterest so much as Amazon during an interview Monday with Bloomberg West.



“We’re actually just trying to be like a newer version of Amazon.com,” Einhorn said in the interview. “The big difference being on Amazon, you know what you’re looking for… whereas on our website you are finding out about the coolest stuff from people who have great taste.”

As for Pinterest, Einhorn explained, “We’re really different in that rather than just being a broad self-expression platform or a broad discovery platform, we’re really laser-focused on trying to get people to buy things on our system, which I don’t think that site is doing.”

