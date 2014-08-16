Somebody May Have Live-Tweeted The Killing Of An Unarmed Teen In Missouri

Twitter user @TheePharoah may have live-tweeted his reaction to a Ferguson, Missouri police officer shooting and killing unarmed 18-year-old Michael Brown on Saturday.



According to a series of tweets shared by Rolling Stone national affairs reporter Tim Dickinson, @TheePharoah sent out a chilling tweet after he apparently saw the police officer kill the teenager in broad daylight.



I JUST SAW SOMEONE DIE OMFG

— Bruh. (@TheePharoah) August 9, 2014

The Twitter user then tweeted that he was on the verge of hyperventilating. Then he tweeted an observation that would seem to indicate Brown wasn’t a threat when he was shot dead.

@DomoTheTruth dude was running and the cops just shot.him. i saw him die bruh

— Bruh. (@TheePharoah) August 9, 2014

The user said the man who was shot looked 18 or 19. Two days later, @TheePharoah tweeted to his followers that he was ok: “Thanks to everybody that checked on me, I love yall, Ima be safe. Yall be safe too.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.