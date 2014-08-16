Somebody May Have Live-Tweeted The Killing Of An Unarmed Teen In Missouri

Erin Fuchs

Twitter user @TheePharoah may have live-tweeted his reaction to a Ferguson, Missouri police officer shooting and killing unarmed 18-year-old Michael Brown on Saturday.

According to a series of tweets shared by Rolling Stone national affairs reporter Tim Dickinson, @TheePharoah sent out a chilling tweet after he apparently saw the police officer kill the teenager in broad daylight.

The Twitter user then tweeted that he was on the verge of hyperventilating. Then he tweeted an observation that would seem to indicate Brown wasn’t a threat when he was shot dead.

The user said the man who was shot looked 18 or 19. Two days later, @TheePharoah tweeted to his followers that he was ok: “Thanks to everybody that checked on me, I love yall, Ima be safe. Yall be safe too.”

