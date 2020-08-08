7 new movies that are going straight to streaming or On Demand

Orion Pictures ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music.’

The 2020 movie release schedule is drastically changing.

Some movies are even scrapping a theatrical release and being made available On Demand or streaming (or will be available at the same time as its theatrical release).

“Mulan,” “Bill & Ted Face the Music,” “The One and Only Ivan,” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

As the US struggles to slow the spread of the coronavirus, many theatres, especially the big chains, have not been able to open back up. It’s led studios to release their titles by other means.

Some were sold off to streaming services (Paramount’s “The Lovebirds” went to Netflix and Sony’s “Greyhound” went to Apple TV Plus). Others went the Premium Video On Demand (PVOD) route, in which viewers pay a higher price than usual to see the movie (Universal’s “Trolls World Tour” and “The King of Staten Island”). Other titles just got plugged into the studio’s existing streaming platforms (“Scoob!” on HBO Max and “Artemis Fowl” on Disney Plus).

The trend is continuing as studios try to figure out what movies they are pushing to next year and which they want to release now.

Here are the movies that originally had theatrical release dates that you soon can watch on a streaming service or On Demand.

“The Secret Garden” – August 7 (On Demand)

STXfilms Dixie Egerickx in ‘The Secret Garden.’

Based on the classic Frances Hodgson Burnett novel, we follow a young orphan who discovers a magical garden while living on the estate of her uncle.

“The One and Only Ivan” – August 21 (Disney Plus)

Disney Plus Bryan Cranston in ‘The One and Only Ivan.’

Based on the children’s novel, we follow a gorilla named Ivan (Sam Rockwell) as he and the other animals who live in a small circus help take care of an abused baby elephant (Brooklynn Prince).

“Bill & Ted Face the Music” August 28 (On Demand and in theatres)

Orion (L-R) Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves in ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music.’

This long-awaited sequel has Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter return as their legendary characters Bill (Winter) and Ted (Reeves). They are once again tasked with saving the world.

“Mulan” – September 4 (Disney Plus for $US29.99)

Walt Disney Studios Liu Yifei in ‘Mulan.’

The live-action version of Disney’s 1998 animated movie is the first major Disney movie ever to skip a theatrical release.

Subscribers to the Disney Plus service will have to pay about $US30 to watch the movie, but you will have it for as long as you are subscribed to the service.

“Antebellum” – September 18 (On Demand)

Lionsgate Janelle Monáe in ‘Antebellum.’

In this thriller, Janelle Monáe plays a successful author who suddenly finds herself trapped in a reality where she’s living in the era of slavery.

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” – October 16 (Netflix)

Netflix (L-R) Sacha Baron Cohen and Jeremy Strong in ‘The Trail of the Chicago 7.’

Aaron Sorkin’s latest directing effort will look at one of the most high profile trials in US history when the protestor organisers of the 1968 Democratic National Convention were brought to court.

“The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run” – Early 2021 (CBS All Access and On Demand)

Paramount ‘The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run.’

In his latest movie, SpongeBob sets out on a mission with Patrick to rescue Gary who has been “snail-napped.”

