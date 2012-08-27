theatres Saw The Lowest-Grossing Weekend Of The Year—Here's Your Box-Office Roundup

Photo: Lionsgate / / Frank Masi

With summer nearly over, there wasn’t anticipation for much—save one shocker—at the box office this weekend. And, the numbers prove it. The top 10 this weekend amounted to $76 million at theatres. The box office hasn’t had a weekend this low since early February when the top 10 grossed $88 million.



Despite Joseph Gordon-Levitt‘s star power this summer in “The Dark Knight Rises,” new film “Premium Rush,” which mixes the concepts of “Crank” and “Speed” on a bike, more than underperformed.

Instead, Disney’s “The Odd Life of Timothy Green” earned more than every new film this weekend.

Despite all the red, not all was bad news. The anti-Obama film “2016 Obama’s America” earned the title of highest-grossing conservative documentary.

Out of the top 10 this week include Whitney Houston‘s “Sparkle,” “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days,” and Colin Farrell‘s “Total Recall” remake.

And, horror flick “Apparition” about a supernatural presence didn’t make it into the top 10 in its first week.

Here are this week’s winners and losers at the box office:

10. Kristen Bell‘s “Hit and Run” about a young couple was a miss at theatres with $4.6 million. The film earned more than its measly budget of $2 million.

9. “Hope Springs” pitting Meryl Streep and Tommy Lee Jones as a struggling couple trying to make things work dropped one spot this weekend with $6 million. With a 34.1 per cent dip, the film dropped the least of any other movie from last week.

8. “2016 Obama’s America” was up more than 400 per cent during its wide release weekend. The documentary brought in $6.2 million.

7. “Premium Rush” starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt barely made it past the Obama flick with $6.3 million. The film cost an estimated $35 million to produce.

6. “The Odd Life of Timothy Green” earned $7.1 million in week two, earning more than every new film out this week. In two weeks, the Disney film about a little boy from a garden made $27 million.

5. “The Dark Knight Rises” barely beat out Disney’s green thumb grossing $7.15 million. To date, the Caped Crusader has earned $941.1 million worldwide.

4. Will Ferrell‘s “The Campaign” holds steady in the number four spot earning $7.4 million. In three weeks, the comedy’s $64.5 million in domestic earnings are less than Ferrell’s last big funny flick “The Other Guys” which earned $88.2 million at the end of the same week.

3. “ParaNorman” stays near the top in week two with $8.5 million. The stop-motion animation has now grossed $28.2 million domestic, slightly behind 2009’s similar film “Coraline” which earned $35 million in two weeks.

2. “The Bourne Legacy” dropped a big 46 per cent to end the weekend with $9.3 million. The film’s current $85 million gross will come no where near the other “Bourne” films in the franchise. “The Bourne Identity” earned $121.7 million at the box office.

1. “The Expendables 2” lead the pack again with $13.5 million; however, it’s a bittersweet win. At this point, the film is behind its predecessor’s 10-day domestic mark of $65.4 million with $52.3 m. The film’s estimated budget was $100 million.

