theatres Fall Quiet Before Hurricane Sandy's Landfall–Here's Your Box-Office Roundup

It’s uncertain how much Hurricane Sandy preparation up much of the east coast affected the box office–AMC began closing many theatres in NJ, NYC, Philadelphia, Boston, and the D.C./Baltimore area–but it was an extremely slow weekend at theatres. Despite four new releases, no new film managed to gross $10 million. The highest-grossing film for the weekend earned slightly more than $12 million.



Gerard Butler’s surfing film “Chasing Mavericks” failed to make a splash earning $2.2 million. The Fox film cost an estimated $20 million to produce.

Meanwhile, the next Bond film, “Skyfall” is tracking well two weeks ahead of its U.S. release. Overseas, it has earned $77 million opening weekend.

Out of the top 10 this week are “Looper” after five weeks, Disney’s “Frankenweenie,” and “Pitch Perfect.”

Here are this week’s winners and losers:

10. Nickelodeon’s try at a grown-up tween film “Fun Size” just managed to make it into the top 10 earning $4 million.

9. Summit’s “Alex Cross” drops sharply in week two earning $5 million. To date, the film has earned $19.3 million of its $35 million budget.

8. Meanwhile, Summit’s horror flick “Sinister” narrowly beats “Cross” with $5.07 million. In three weeks, the movie has managed to pull in more than $39.5 million on a $3 million budget.

7. Kevin James’ “Here Comes the Boom” stays in the same place at $5.5 million this weekend.

5. Horror flick “Silent Hill: Revelation 3D” ties with “Taken 2” in its opening weekend grossing $8 million of its estimated $20 million.

5. “Taken 2” manages to only fall three spots also earning $8 million. Worldwide, Liam Neeson’s action thriller has “taken” more than $315 million.

4. “Paranormal Activity 4” falls from the top spot this week. The fourth film in the franchise dropped 70.1 per cent earning $8.6 million this weekend.

3. Halle Berry and Tom Hanks’ “Cloud Atlas” debuted to a week $9.4 million.

2. Adam Sandler’s “Hotel Transylvania” is still surging at theatres thanks to a 262 theatre bump. The film earned $9.5 million in week five to bring its U.S. total to $130.4 million.

1. It’s been a long time coming, but Ben Affleck’s “Argo” finally earns the top spot with $12.3 million. In three weeks, the film has grossed $60.7 million, surpassing its estimated $44.5 million budget.

