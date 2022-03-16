A theater in Mariupol that sheltered over a 1000 civilians in ‘hiding’ was bombed, city council says

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., introduces Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to speak to the U.S. Congress by video at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool

Russian forces reportedly bombed a theater in the city of Mariupol on Wednesday, officials said.

The city council said the bomb was released from a plane.

Fatalities connected to the attack are not immediately known.

A theater in Mariupol, Ukraine where hundreds of refugees were being held was reportedly bombed on Wednesday.

CNN reported that the city’s theater has undergone severe damage following the attack. City’s council officials pointed to Russian troops for “purposefully and cynically” destroying the Drama Theater, adding that a bomb was discharged from a plane, the outlet reported.

The deaths connected to this incident are currently unknown. According to the report, an advisor to the city’s mayor, Petro Andriushchenko, said that “more than 1,000 people were hiding there,” citing preliminary data.

“It is still impossible to estimate the scale of this horrific and inhumane act, because the city continues to shell residential areas,” officials said on Telegram, per CNN. “It is known that after the bombing, the central part of the Drama Theater was destroyed, and the entrance to the bomb shelter in the building was destroyed.”

The city council added: “Women, children, and the elderly remain in the enemy’s sights. These are completely unarmed peaceful people,” according to CNN.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.