A theatre accidentally showed 'Fifty Shades of Grey' instead of the new Spongebob Squarepants movie

A theatre in Colorado accidentally showed “Fifty Shades of Grey” to an audience of children.

The Coloradoan reports that the Loveland theatre began playing the explicit movie instead of the movie that was meant to be on: The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water.

Only the start of the film was shown, but even so, parents “were moving pretty fast” to try and hurry their children away from the movie, said Joe Jaramillo, who took his granddaughter to what he thought would be a screening of the new Spongebob Squarepants movie.

The theatre refused to comment on the incident to The Coloradoan, saying “There’s no story here.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.