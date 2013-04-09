Freeze Popsicles In Under 7 Minutes With The Zoku Quick Pop Maker

This is the Zoku Quick Pop Maker.



Why We Love It: The Quick Pop Maker lets you make three frozen pops in seven minutes without putting anything in the freezer.

You pour whatever juices or cream/yogurt you prefer into the nonstick cast-aluminium molds. Then insert the plastic pop sticks, and wait seven minutes — the Popsicles will be frozen and ready to eat almost immediately.

The kit comes with six pop sticks, six drip guards, a remover tool, and the Zoku base.

Where To Buy: Available through Williams-Sonoma and Amazon.

Cost: $49.99.

Want to nominate a cool product for Stuff We Love? Send an email to Megan Willett at [email protected].

