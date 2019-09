Here’s a snapshot of the financial markets since the beginning of the year (and the beginning of the month) via Deutsche Bank’s “Equity House View” report.



Not surprisingly, gold is the biggest loser. And thanks to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo “Abenomics” Abe, the Nikkei is the top performer and the yen is a major loser.

