The Yowies are going to Hollywood

Yowies, those chocolate-covered Australian creatures, are heading to Hollywood.

The ASX-listed Yowie Group has just appointed Academy Award-winning Australian film producer Bruce Davey as an independent creative consultant and advisor.

Yowie shares jumped to 68 cents each on the news but have since dropped back to 62 cents.

The Los Angeles-based Davey, who is also chairman of Mel Gibson’s Icon Group, will be helping Yowie into publishing, film and animation.

He has already started on the development of seven Yowie animated webisodes of three minutes each.

Yowie chocolates first launched in Australia in 1995, quickly becoming the number one selling single confectionery for Cadbury.

A copyright dispute saw the chocolate-covered toys fade away. However, the Yowie Group bought the rights to the brand in 2012 during the Kraft takeover of Cadbury.

The company has done a deal for Yowies to be stocked at more than 4000 Walmart stores in the US.

The Perth-based group has also signed a three-year licensing agreement with Rovio Entertainment, the Finnish video game developer.

This will allow Yowie to manufacture and distribute an Angry Birds chocolate-covered toy for the US market. The Angry Birds launch is being timed to coincide with the release of a new “Angry Birds” movie in May.

