The YouTube-Viacom Documents Are Now Available For Your Reading Pleasure!

Jay Yarow

The unsealed court documents in the YouTube-Viacom fight are now public.

Viacom has a page set up for all the information and documents here. YouTube has its own page explaining itself here.

Peter Kafka at All Things D has helpfully uploaded them to Doc Stoc. We’re looking them over now.

Viacom Summary Judgment Motion

Viacom Statement of Undisputed Facts

20100318_google_viacom_youtube_memorandum

C Hurley Declaration

