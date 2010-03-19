The YouTube-Viacom Documents Are Now Available For Your Reading Pleasure!

The unsealed court documents in the YouTube-Viacom fight are now public.



Viacom has a page set up for all the information and documents here. YouTube has its own page explaining itself here.

Peter Kafka at All Things D has helpfully uploaded them to Doc Stoc. We’re looking them over now.



Viacom Summary Judgment Motion –



Viacom Statement of Undisputed Facts –



20100318_google_viacom_youtube_memorandum –



C Hurley Declaration –

