The youngest billionaires in tech

Madeline Stone
Mark ZuckerbergReutersFacebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

There may be some truth to the old adage that with age comes wisdom. If you’re in tech, however, youth is no obstacle to success.

Some of the most successful tech entrepreneurs of the last decade have taken their companies public or sold them for millions before their 30th birthdays.

With the help of Forbes’ billionaire list, we’ve ranked the youngest tech executives to accrue billions of dollars of wealth.

Each billionaire appearing on the list is under 40 years old.

18. Nick Woodman

Age: 39

Net worth: $US2.5 billion

Nick Woodman is the founder and CEO of sports-camera company GoPro. With an estimated compensation of $US284.5 million, he was the highest-paid U.S. CEO of 2014.

17. Jan Koum

Age: 39

Net worth: $US6.8 billion

Jan Koum is the cofounder and CEO of WhatsApp, which Facebook bought for $US19 billion in February 2014.

16. Yoshikazu Tanaka

Age: 38

Net worth: $US1.14 billion

Yoshikazu Tanaka is the founder and CEO of Gree, a Japanese gaming and social networking company.

15. Jack Dorsey

Age: 38

Net worth: $US2.5 billion

Jack Dorsey is a cofounder of Twitter and still owns a 4% stake in the company. He went on to found Square, a mobile payments company.

14. Travis Kalanick

Age: 38

Net worth: $US5.3 billion

Travis Kalanick is the cofounder and CEO of Uber. The ridesharing app has been valued at as much as $US41 billion, and he's been a billionaire on paper since June 2014.

13. Naruatsu Baba

Age: 37

Net worth: $US1.64 billion

Naruatsu Baba is the founder and CEO of Japanese smartphone game maker Colopl.

12. Robert Pera

Age: 37

Net worth: $US1.8 billion

Robert Pera founded wireless product maker Ubiquiti Networks. The company's 2011 IPO made him a billionaire.

11. Garrett Camp

Age: 36

Net worth: $US5.3 billion

Garret Camp is the cofounder and chairman of Uber. Before that, he cofounded StumbleUpon.

10. Scott Farquhar

Age: 35

Net worth: $US1.1 billion

Along with college friend Mike Cannon-Brookes, Scott Farquhar is the cofounder of Australian software company Atlassian. The company is worth $US3.3 billion as of April 2014, and Farquhar and Cannon-Brookes each own about a third.

8. Sean Parker

Age: 35

Net worth: $US2.5 billion

Sean Parker is the cofounder of Napster and founding president of Facebook.

7. Eduardo Saverin

Age: 33

Net worth: $US4.9 billion

Eduardo Saverin is a cofounder of Facebook. He has since renounced his U.S. citizenship, moved to Singapore, and invested in startups like Hampton Creek and Silvercar.

6. Drew Houston

Age: 32

Net worth: $US1.2 billion

Drew Houston is the cofounder and CEO of Dropbox. The company is now worth more than $US10 billion.

5. Ryan Graves

Age: 31

Net worth: $US1.4 billion

Ryan Graves was Uber's first hire. He got the job by tweeting at Travis Kalanick: ''heres a tip. email me :).'

4. Dustin Moskovitz

Age: 30

Net worth: $US8.1 billion

Dustin Moskovitz was Facebook's third employee. He went on to found software firm Asana and, with his wife Cari, Good Ventures.

3. Mark Zuckerberg

Age: 30

Net worth: $US34.4 billion

Facebook cofounder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been a paper billionaire since he was 23. It became official in 2012, when he sold 30.2 million Facebook shares for a $US1.13 billion profit.

2. Bobby Murphy

Age: 26

Net worth: $US1.5 billion

Like his cofounder, Snapchat CTO Bobby Murphy owns at least a 15% stake in the disappearing photo messaging startup.

1. Evan Spiegel

Age: 24

Net worth: $US1.5 billion

Snapchat cofounder and CEO Evan Spiegel is the youngest billionaire in the world.

'I am a young, white, educated male,' he once said at a conference. 'I got really, really lucky. And life isn't fair.'

