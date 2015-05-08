The youngest billionaires in tech

There may be some truth to the old adage that with age comes wisdom. If you’re in tech, however, youth is no obstacle to success.
Some of the most successful tech entrepreneurs of the last decade have taken their companies public or sold them for millions before their 30th birthdays.
With the help of Forbes’ billionaire list, we’ve ranked the youngest tech executives to accrue billions of dollars of wealth.
Each billionaire appearing on the list is under 40 years old.
Age: 39
Net worth: $US2.5 billion
Nick Woodman is the founder and CEO of sports-camera company GoPro. With an estimated compensation of $US284.5 million, he was the highest-paid U.S. CEO of 2014.
Age: 39
Net worth: $US6.8 billion
Jan Koum is the cofounder and CEO of WhatsApp, which Facebook bought for $US19 billion in February 2014.
Age: 38
Net worth: $US1.14 billion
Yoshikazu Tanaka is the founder and CEO of Gree, a Japanese gaming and social networking company.
Age: 38
Net worth: $US2.5 billion
Jack Dorsey is a cofounder of Twitter and still owns a 4% stake in the company. He went on to found Square, a mobile payments company.
Age: 38
Net worth: $US5.3 billion
Travis Kalanick is the cofounder and CEO of Uber. The ridesharing app has been valued at as much as $US41 billion, and he's been a billionaire on paper since June 2014.
Age: 37
Net worth: $US1.64 billion
Naruatsu Baba is the founder and CEO of Japanese smartphone game maker Colopl.
Age: 37
Net worth: $US1.8 billion
Robert Pera founded wireless product maker Ubiquiti Networks. The company's 2011 IPO made him a billionaire.
Age: 36
Net worth: $US5.3 billion
Garret Camp is the cofounder and chairman of Uber. Before that, he cofounded StumbleUpon.
Age: 35
Net worth: $US1.1 billion
Along with college friend Mike Cannon-Brookes, Scott Farquhar is the cofounder of Australian software company Atlassian. The company is worth $US3.3 billion as of April 2014, and Farquhar and Cannon-Brookes each own about a third.
Age: 35
Net worth: $US2.5 billion
Sean Parker is the cofounder of Napster and founding president of Facebook.
Age: 33
Net worth: $US4.9 billion
Eduardo Saverin is a cofounder of Facebook. He has since renounced his U.S. citizenship, moved to Singapore, and invested in startups like Hampton Creek and Silvercar.
Age: 32
Net worth: $US1.2 billion
Drew Houston is the cofounder and CEO of Dropbox. The company is now worth more than $US10 billion.
Age: 31
Net worth: $US1.4 billion
Ryan Graves was Uber's first hire. He got the job by tweeting at Travis Kalanick: ''heres a tip. email me :).'
Age: 30
Net worth: $US8.1 billion
Dustin Moskovitz was Facebook's third employee. He went on to found software firm Asana and, with his wife Cari, Good Ventures.
Age: 30
Net worth: $US34.4 billion
Facebook cofounder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been a paper billionaire since he was 23. It became official in 2012, when he sold 30.2 million Facebook shares for a $US1.13 billion profit.
Age: 26
Net worth: $US1.5 billion
Like his cofounder, Snapchat CTO Bobby Murphy owns at least a 15% stake in the disappearing photo messaging startup.
Age: 24
Net worth: $US1.5 billion
Snapchat cofounder and CEO Evan Spiegel is the youngest billionaire in the world.
'I am a young, white, educated male,' he once said at a conference. 'I got really, really lucky. And life isn't fair.'
