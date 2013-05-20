The Yield Gap Between Australian Ten Year Government Bonds and US Treasuries Is Shrinking

Photo:

As Australia’s dollar falls in part due to concerns over a growth slowdown in China, the country’s government bond yields are offering the smallest premium over their US counterparts in 11 months.

Bloomberg data shows Australia’s ten year Bond Yield was 3.16% on Friday, compared to 1.95% for 10-year US treasuries.

According to Bloomberg The gap touched 1.27 percentage points on May 14, the least since June 4 last year.

Australia’s Reserve Bank recently cut the cash rate to a record low of 2.75%.

Bloomberg News has more here.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.