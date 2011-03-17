This Move In The Yen Is Simply Unreal

The yen just made an unreal move against the dollar in the matter of seconds.



It’s terrifying to think of the panic that might be behind this move, as companies scramble to liquidate any assets and raise cash.

Poor Kyle Bass, who was short yen. He had to figure the earthquake would finally help that bet deliver.

Everyone is watching to see intervention by the Bank of Japan.

Here’s dollar-yen.

