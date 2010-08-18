The Yen Just Went Straight Up, As Bulls Are Stopped In Their Tracks

The bulls will have to wake up to some disappointment today.



Yesterday was strong, though the late stages of the day were weak, ominously suggesting that momentum would quickly fizzle out.

And indeed that’s exactly what happened, as stocks overnight have mostly been weak so far.

And now in the surest sign of risk-aversion yet, the yen just went straight vertical in the last several minutes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.