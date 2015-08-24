The yen just went off the chart

The Japanese yen traditionally sees strength during times of market dislocation, and with stock markets crashing around the world, Monday’s action is no different.

Aggressive selling of USDJPY (dollar/yen) has the pair down close to 4% near 117.25, and at its lowest level since the middle of January. The selling has action down almost 7% from the June 5 high of 125.86.

This wild chart was just tweeted by Alasdair Pal of Reuters.

