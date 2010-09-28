The Yen Just Took A Huge Leg Up, As Entire Intervention Is Almost Totally Erased

It’s gonna be a long night at the BoJ.



The entire yen intervention is just about erased, as the hot-hot currency just made a big spike against the dollar.

Here’s dollar-yen over the last several hours.

And here’s a longer look so you can see how much of the intervention is gone.

But wait, we thought Japan was a demographic timebomb on the verge of a debt crisis!

