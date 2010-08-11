The Yen Just Made Another Spike Up, As Pressure On BoJ To Intervene Builds

In just the last hour or so, the yen just made another big up move, shooting above the highs made yesterday after the FOMC decision.



With each one of these moves, the pressure on the BoJ to make some kind of intervention (buy dollar-denominated assets of some sort) builds. And indeed the noises are getting louder and louder.

In recent days, Japan’s finance minister Yoshihiko Noda has been talking regularly about the violent, “one-sided” moves in currency markets. With his counterpart Bernanke having confirmed plans to re-begin quantitative easing, it seems only a matter of time. A

Who’s not loosening right now? Jean-Claude Trichet.

