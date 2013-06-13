The Yen Is Surging Again

U.S. stocks are just off their lows of the morning.



Right now, the S&P 500 is trading around 1630, up 0.2% on the day. On the opening bell, the index first spiked to 1637, but then quickly fell to 1627.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading around 15,150, also up 0.2%.

Meanwhile, gold is catching a bid this morning, trading at $1384 an ounce, up 0.5%. And after a big rally at the 9 AM NYMEX open, WTI crude oil is headed lower, trading around $95.70 a barrel, up 0.3% on the day.

The U.S. dollar is trading at ¥95.85 against the Japanese yen (down 0.1%) after hitting a low of ¥95.84 around 10 AM. (If you’re still not following the dollar-yen exchange rate, you should – it’s arguably become one of the most important indicators in global financial markets.)

