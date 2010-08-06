The Yen Is Rallying Again, And The Nikkei Is Sliding

It’s still not quite at its 15-year highs, but the yen is rallying again to about 1.165, after previously being below $1.16.



As such — and this follows a down day in the US — the Nikkei is sliding, though as you can see from the chart, it’s recovered some of its earlier losses.

Photo: Nikkei.com

Australian shares are down about .3%.

For a recap of the US trading day, see here.

