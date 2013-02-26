MARKET PANIC: The Yen Is Just Going Ballistic

We mentioned earlier that the yen was rallying sharply, but wow, it just continues.



Basically, in the risk-off move (which seemed to be a result of the destabilizing Italian election), people are zooming back into the safe-haven yen.

Check out this move of USDJPY. The dollar is just plummeting against the yen.

Photo: FinViz

Given that a weak yen has been a big driver of a strong Japanese market, watch out when the Nikkei opens tonight. It could get really clubbed on this yen strength.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.