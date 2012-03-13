The Yen Is Diving Sharply Again

Via Sara Eisen, we see that the yen is tanking again against the dollar.



Here’s a look at USD-JPY.

Photo: FinViz

For a little perspective, here’s a look at the dollar vs. the yen since the beginning of last year.

The question on everyone’s mind is: Is this a temporary blip, or is this the start of something pretty big. After all, people have been calling on the yen’s demise for a long time now. And the emergence of persistent trade deficits change the equation for some.

