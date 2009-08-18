Yen Carry Trade Comes Out For Second Beat-Down

Vincent Fernando
japanfarm

Government stimulus may have revived the old Yen carry trade, whereby money is borrowed in Japan at low interest rates and invested elsewhere for higher returns to capture a spread.

Low interest rates in Europe might be making a Euro carry trade more popular also. 

But wasn’t the carry trade for a low volatility world? It may be a bit premature to return to old bull-market habits. Markets going forward could be choppier than expected and reverse recently successful cross-currency bets. This would be especially true if we hit a slow-growth deflationary scenario in which commodities prices would likely collapse.

WSJ: While precise indicators on the carry trade are hard to come by, analysts at Deutsche Bank say they see money moving back into the Brazilian real, a bellwether for the carry trade given Brazil’s history of high interest rates. As of mid-August, investors had a net $4 billion in bearish bets on the currency, down from $12 billion in early March. Meanwhile, the real has risen 28% against the U.S. dollar since the end of February.

Many of the carry trades are part of broader bets on a global economic recovery, analysts and investors say. Some investors are putting their borrowed yen and dollars into assets in Australia, a large commodity producer that stands to benefit from an economic rebound in one of its key customers, China. Since the end of February, the Australian dollar has risen 29% against the U.S. currency.

Any mention of deflation must be pretty unnerving for bets borrowed in yen and sitting in commodity currencies…

