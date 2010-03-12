The Year's Top 10 Published Law Professors

Lauren Streib
professor chalkboard lesson

One of the greatest responsibilities, or at least requirements, of being a renowned law professor is publishing.Whether there should be so much import placed on authoring discussion papers is debatable — some argue that professors should be more concerned with connection to their students while others assert that igniting widespread discussion (and thereby bringing prestige to their respective institutions) is a better stick with which to measure performance.

Regardless, the Social Science Research Network’s top law authors page is watched for sport and the legal minds behind the year’s most downloaded papers should be recognised for examining issues which thousands have read in the last year.

As might be expected, there’s a clear trend toward economics, corporate governance, and the housing crisis among the papers that have been read the most in the last 12 months.

Stephen Bainbridge

School: UCLA School of Law

Most downloaded paper: Insider Trading: An Overview

Total downloads in last year: 9,072

Brent White

School: University of Arizona College of Law

Most downloaded paper: Underwater and Not Walking Away: Shame, Fear and the Social Management of the Housing Crisis

Total downloads in last year: 10,354

Vivek Wadhwa

School: Duke University School of Engineering

Most downloaded paper: America's Loss is the World's Gain: America's New Immigrant Entrepreneurs, Part 4

Total downloads in last year: 10,510

Mark Lemley

School: Stanford Law School

Most downloaded paper: Property, Intellectual Property, and Free Riding

Total downloads in last year: 10,901

Gerald Lebovits

School: St. John's University School of Law, Columbia University School of Law

Most downloaded paper: E-Mail Netiquette for Lawyers

Total downloads in last year: 11,452

Adrian Vermeule

School: Harvard Law School

Most downloaded paper: Conspiracy Theories

Total downloads in last year: 12,591

Bernard Black

School: Northwestern University Law School, Kellogg School of Management

Most downloaded paper: Does Corporate Governance Predict Firms' Market Values? Evidence from Korea

Total downloads in last year: 13,364

Daniel Solove

School: George Washington University Law School

Most downloaded paper: 'I've Got Nothing to Hide' and Other Misunderstandings of Privacy

Total downloads in last year: 18,311

Cass Sunstein

School: Harvard Law School

Most downloaded paper: Conspiracy Theories

Total downloads in last year: 20,148

Lucian Arye Bebchuk

School: Harvard Law School

Most downloaded paper: What Matters in Corporate Governance?

Total downloads in last year: 26,941

