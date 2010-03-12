Photo: AP
One of the greatest responsibilities, or at least requirements, of being a renowned law professor is publishing.Whether there should be so much import placed on authoring discussion papers is debatable — some argue that professors should be more concerned with connection to their students while others assert that igniting widespread discussion (and thereby bringing prestige to their respective institutions) is a better stick with which to measure performance.
Regardless, the Social Science Research Network’s top law authors page is watched for sport and the legal minds behind the year’s most downloaded papers should be recognised for examining issues which thousands have read in the last year.
As might be expected, there’s a clear trend toward economics, corporate governance, and the housing crisis among the papers that have been read the most in the last 12 months.
Click to see the Year’s Top 10 Published Law Professors>
School: UCLA School of Law
Most downloaded paper: Insider Trading: An Overview
Total downloads in last year: 9,072
School: University of Arizona College of Law
Most downloaded paper: Underwater and Not Walking Away: Shame, Fear and the Social Management of the Housing Crisis
Total downloads in last year: 10,354
School: Duke University School of Engineering
Most downloaded paper: America's Loss is the World's Gain: America's New Immigrant Entrepreneurs, Part 4
Total downloads in last year: 10,510
School: Stanford Law School
Most downloaded paper: Property, Intellectual Property, and Free Riding
Total downloads in last year: 10,901
School: St. John's University School of Law, Columbia University School of Law
Most downloaded paper: E-Mail Netiquette for Lawyers
Total downloads in last year: 11,452
School: Harvard Law School
Most downloaded paper: Conspiracy Theories
Total downloads in last year: 12,591
School: Northwestern University Law School, Kellogg School of Management
Most downloaded paper: Does Corporate Governance Predict Firms' Market Values? Evidence from Korea
Total downloads in last year: 13,364
School: George Washington University Law School
Most downloaded paper: 'I've Got Nothing to Hide' and Other Misunderstandings of Privacy
Total downloads in last year: 18,311
School: Harvard Law School
Most downloaded paper: Conspiracy Theories
Total downloads in last year: 20,148
School: Harvard Law School
Most downloaded paper: What Matters in Corporate Governance?
Total downloads in last year: 26,941
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.