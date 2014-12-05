The 10 Most Popular Places To Instagram This Year

Madeline Stone
Louvre instagramInstagram, @onurbuyukdoganThe Musée du Louvre in Paris.

Tagging your location in your Instagram photos is a great way to keep track of where you’ve traveled. 

To celebrate the end of 2014, Instagram has shared the 10 most commonly tagged locations for the past year. The most popular geotags are a good indicator of where people all over the world most like to travel and photograph. 

These places are ridiculously photogenic, too.

10. The Dubai Mall, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

9. Yankee Stadium, New York, New York

8. Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

7. Красная площадь / Red Square, Moscow, Russia

6. Musée du Louvre, Paris, France

5. ЦПКиО им. Горького / Gorky Park, Moscow, Russia

4. Siam Paragon (สยามพารากอน) shopping mall, Bangkok, Thailand

3. Times Square, New York, New York

2. Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California

1. Disneyland, Anaheim, California

Now see what was popular on a different social network.

25 Tumblrs That Went Ballistic In 2014 »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.